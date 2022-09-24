Read full article on original website
Omega’s Latest Watch Tracks Time on Earth and Mars Simultaneously
Omega’s newest watch lets you track time on Mars and Earth simultaneously. Dubbed the Speedmaster X-33 Marstimer, the latest effort from the Swiss watchmaker, which famously created the first watch ever worn on the moon, is the product of a collaboration with the European Space Agency. It was designed to help researchers studying space, but its suite of tools might catch the eye of those who have a hobbyist’s interest in the Red Planet. The chronograph is housed in a 45 mm case made of grade-two titanium, and its contrasting black dial features both analog hour, minute and second hands as...
