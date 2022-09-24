Omega’s newest watch lets you track time on Mars and Earth simultaneously. Dubbed the Speedmaster X-33 Marstimer, the latest effort from the Swiss watchmaker, which famously created the first watch ever worn on the moon, is the product of a collaboration with the European Space Agency. It was designed to help researchers studying space, but its suite of tools might catch the eye of those who have a hobbyist’s interest in the Red Planet. The chronograph is housed in a 45 mm case made of grade-two titanium, and its contrasting black dial features both analog hour, minute and second hands as...

DRAKE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO