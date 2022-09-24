Dale McRaven, best known for creating beloved TV series like “Mork & Mindy” and “Perfect Strangers,” has died. He was 83 years old. The news of McRaven’s passing was announced Monday, but according to his family, the writer and producer died in his Los Angeles home in Porter Ranch on Sept. 5. According to The Hollywood Reporter, McRaven died of complications from lung cancer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO