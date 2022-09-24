Palmetto Islands County Park receives ADA upgrades

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks has made Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements to Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant.

According to Charleston County Parks, County residents can expect two new ADA-compliant improvements at Palmetto Islands County Park.

Photo: Charleston County Parks

Photo: Charleston County Parks

A water fountain has been upgraded to include access from all sides as well as a water bottle filling station.

An ADA-accessible swing has been added to the Big Toy Playground. The swing offers added support, wider sides, armrests and footrests.

