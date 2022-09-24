ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Palmetto Islands County Park receives ADA upgrades

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks has made Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements to Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant.

According to Charleston County Parks, County residents can expect two new ADA-compliant improvements at Palmetto Islands County Park.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Et9eJ_0i8qfBB400
    Photo: Charleston County Parks
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N88NB_0i8qfBB400
    Photo: Charleston County Parks

A water fountain has been upgraded to include access from all sides as well as a water bottle filling station.

An ADA-accessible swing has been added to the Big Toy Playground. The swing offers added support, wider sides, armrests and footrests.

READ NEXT: Polio vaccination rates in some areas of the US hover dangerously close to the threshold required for herd immunity
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston area national parks temporarily closing in preparation for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Park Service (NPS) announced that Charleston area sites will be closed temporarily due to anticipated threats of Hurricane Ian. Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, and Charleston Pinckney National Historic Site will all be closed until the storm passes the Charleston area. In addition, the Liberty Square Visitor […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Isle of Palms preparing for Ian

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders on the Isle of Palms are working to ensure they are ready for any impacts from what could be Tropical Storm Ian by the time it reaches South Carolina later this week. The city has moved its operating condition to “Enhanced Awareness.” Leaders are meeting daily to review […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston prepares for higher than usual flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Emergency Management officials are advising neighbors to make plans before the flooding from Hurricane Ian comes to Charleston. The rainfall, tides and storm surge are all planned to contribute to a larger than usual flooding event. “The storm surge is going to push that tide in a little more an increase those […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston County, SC
Sports
Charleston County, SC
Government
Mount Pleasant, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston to open some parking garages for residents during Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rainfall, coastal flooding, and storm surge will likely impact the Charleston area on Friday as Hurricane Ian nears the coast. The City of Charleston will offer free parking for residents at some downtown parking garages to keep their vehicles safe from flooding during the storm. City leaders said the following […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County School District moving to virtual learning ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. A message sent to parents said that Friday, September 30 will be an “eLearning day,” meaning schools will be closed. Kaleidoscope will operate its afterschool/evening program on Thursday, but all other extracurricular activities are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry hospitals preparing for Hurricane Ian impacts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hospitals across the Lowcountry are getting ready for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. “We have to be concerned about whether we need to shelter in place, or if we still have access to our facilities because people still have emergency medical conditions that need care, even though a storm is […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dangerously Close#Water Fountain#Ada#Americans#The Big Toy Playground#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston implements Hurricane Condition 4 ahead of Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Tuesday initiated Hurricane Condition 4 as the Lowcountry prepares for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Condition 4 is declared when a storm is expected to bring sustained winds of 58 miles per hour or greater within 72 hours. Impacts from Hurricane Ian are expected to be felt in the Lowcountry as early as Thursday, with the main event expected sometime Friday.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Developer presents plans for new development in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek City Council and a developer have been working on another potential mixed-use development or commercial build at Highway 52 and Windsor Mill Road for nearly two years. City council members saw a presentation of plans for the land at a special planning session...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Large North Charleston apartment complex would require wetlands to be filled

NORTH CHARLESTON — Another large apartment development is in the works for the state's third-largest city, where the developer is proposing to fill in some wetlands. Monday Properties of New York and the Washington, D.C., area, wants to build 350 multifamily units in a U-shaped structure at 3500 Ashley Phosphate Road next to Plantation Road, according to plans presented to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Where to find sandbags ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the Lowcountry prepares for the impacts of Hurricane Ian, local officials are making sand and sandbags available for residents. We will continue to update the list below as information comes into News 2. Pickup Locations Berkeley County Self-serve sandbags are now available at the following locations: Hanahan- Railroad Ave (in front […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry beach communities make Hurricane Ian preparations

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Preparations for Hurricane Ian are underway across the Southeast, including on our islands and beaches as the storm marches closer to the Florida coast. Officials from local beach communities are urging residents and visitors to begin personal preparations now, but say they shouldn’t panic. Most remain in a wait-and-see […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Some Ridgeville residents, businesses to be without water Tuesday

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Water shutoff is planned for residents and businesses in Ridgeville on Tuesday. The town originally planned to perform scheduled maintenance repairs on Monday, which will impact both residents and businesses on the north side of town, but that work was rescheduled for Tuesday. Town leaders say they will have to turn […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County leaders approve more multifamily housing

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Council voted unanimously to rezone two parcels of land in Summerville from what would have been commercial space to areas for multifamily homes. This project would include 278 multifamily units, a clubhouse and walking trails for people who live there. However, some residents...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy