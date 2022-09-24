County approves 5.95% preliminary levy increase

Morrison County approved its preliminary 2023 levy and budget, Tuesday.

The preliminary levy is a 5.95% increase over 2022, a dollar amount of $21,146,735. The preliminary budget was set at $56,495,337.

“We have been discussing this at the last couple of planning sessions,” said Morrison County Chief Financial Officer Curt Bryniarski. “We started out at 8%, we got it down to 7% and then, now, we’re at 5.95% as far as the preliminary percentage increase for 2023.”

The final levy and budget will not be approved until December. Between now and then, the amount can decrease from what was set in the preliminary, but it cannot go up. The 5.95% essentially serves as a cap for how high next year’s final levy increase could be.

Bryniarski said the preliminary budget is up about $2.4 million from the final amount set for 2022. Almost $1.5 million of that is in non-labor costs, meaning less than $1 million will go toward items such as cost of living adjustments (COLA) and step increases for county employees.

The biggest issue, he said, is inflation. The Sheriff’s Office and Public Works Department were hit the hardest by rising prices when preparing for 2023.

“Substantial increases are the cost of fuel that we saw in 2022,” said County Administrator Matt LeBlanc. “We’re forecasting, for 2023, between a $50,000 - $60,000 increase there that we didn’t have previously. Seeing that fuel costs are coming down, this money is being budgeted for, but it may not be executed.”

Another area where rising costs caused the budget to increase this year was equipment. LeBlanc said tandem trucks and most other necessary equipment is coming in about 30% higher than in previous years. He said that adds up quickly when discussing $200,000 pieces of equipment.

Ultimately, he said it is hard to predict what the economy is going to do right now.

“This is our effort to be best prepared to be able to absorb some of this and to keep the county functioning,” LeBlanc said. “This is our best look at the current state of the economy, what we think 2023 might cost.”

Commissioner Mike LeMieur noted that the price of oil has also caused construction costs to go up for county road projects.

He reiterated that these numbers were not ones “that we just pulled out of a hat yesterday.” He said the Board has met several times with LeBlanc, Bryniarski and county department heads in putting together the 2023 preliminary budget and levy.

He said, though Bryniarski said 8%, the initial number was 12% when department heads came to the first meeting with their budgets for next year.

“Multiple meetings occurred just between myself, our CFO and our department heads, where we really took a hard look to cut away the expenses that we didn’t necessarily need for next year,” LeBlanc said. “We’re down now, inside of 6%.”

Commissioner Randy Winscher pointed out that many counties are struggling to put together their 2023 levies. Further, he asked how the county was sitting, from a financial perspective.

LeBlanc said it is in “exceptional financial shape” right now. The county has only one open bond for which it is currently paying, the renovation of the Morrison County Government Center.

“We have very significant fund balances that keep us healthy, that allows us to have conversations of replacing a Public Works building without impacting the levy,” he said. “We are able to hold our current level of service to our citizens.”

Last year, the county set both its preliminary and final levies at 2.06% above 2021. However, LeBlanc said 1.8% or 1.9% went to paying benefits for county employees. This year, they tried to adjust so the labor costs were less impactful.

“Our fund balances all fall within the requirements, which is something that I don’t think many counties can say,” LeMieur said.

Board Chair Greg Blaine said, in the face of inflation, the county has taken a “very conservative approach” to addressing the situation.

“We also have a window of time here between this action that we’re taking here this afternoon and when we set that final levy,” he said. “This Board and staff will continue to work to see where we finally end up here. Our budget work is certainly not completed with this action here this afternoon.”

A public hearing on the final 2023 levy and budget, along with the truth in taxation hearing, was set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Morrison County Government Center.