ESPN report: ACC suspends referee for incorrect offsides call in Cal vs Notre Dame game

By Nick Schultz
 4 days ago
Lee Coleman | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the key plays in Notre Dame’s win over Cal was an offside call in the second quarter. It occurred on a fourth-down field goal attempt, gave the Fighting Irish a first down and led to a game-tying touchdown.

But the ACC reportedly is taking action.

ESPN’s Roxy Bernstein reported the ACC suspended the side judge from the game and admitted it was a bad call. The league also apologized to Cal, but doesn’t currently plan on publicly acknowledging the mistake or the punishment.

Cal wound up answering with a field goal to take a 10-7 lead into halftime, but Notre Dame’s offense woke up in the second half to come away with the 24-17 victory — the first of the Marcus Freeman era. The Golden Bears had their chance to tie the game on a last-second Hail Mary, but after some crazy bounces, it fell in complete.

Notre Dame is now getting ready to take on North Carolina Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Marcus Freeman reacts to first win as Notre Dame head coach

It came down to the final play after a late penalty and a replay review, but Marcus Freeman did it. He got his first win as Notre Dame head coach — and expressed the thoughts of many Fighting Irish fans afterward.

“Phew,” he said to start his postgame interview.

The Fighting Irish held on for a 24-17 victory over Cal at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday after the Golden Bears’ Hail mary attempt fell incomplete after what felt like an eternity. But finally, after three games at the helm — counting last year’s bowl game — Freeman has a victory to his name.

But he made sure to credit the people who helped him get to this point after notching that first win.

“This is for this place,” he told NBC’s Zora Stephenson. “This is for the University of Notre Dame, this is for these kids who just work their tails off. I’m so happy for them and proud of them. This is going to be one of many to come.”

