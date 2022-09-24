ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quaint ‘beach condo’ lists for $1.1M in ‘Billionaires’ Corner.’ It’s ... a trailer

By TJ Macias
It’s considered a deal when a residence along the airy seaside shore of Montauk, New York, pops up on the real estate market for a cool $1.1 million – especially in a neighborhood nicknamed “Billionaires’ Corner.”

The catch? It’s a 600-square-foot single-wide trailer.

“Hear the waves breaking from your deck or choose from three different ocean front common decks to enjoy watching the surf and possibly a whale or two breaching,” the listing on The Corcoran Group describes.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence’s interior is beach-chic with its breezy color scheme and sunshine-lit rooms..

The Montauk trailer park community has been hopping with the rich, according to The New York Post, which called it “an unusual status symbol for the ultra-wealthy.”

“This is a highly-coveted community and mobile homes in the area regularly trade for $1 million or more,” Daniel Charles, a representative for The Corcoran Group told McClatchy News. “People appreciate the amenities and laid-back vibe.”

The “Billionaires’ Corner” name stems from the fact that it’s been a popular destination for the past couple of years for rich folks looking to escape the city life for the summer, 6sqft.com reported in 2017.

“I know quite a few billionaires here,” Fred Stelle, a resident of Montauk told The New York Post. “The most appealing aspect is the park’s quality of life. It’s a classic throwback to a summer community — relaxed and low-key in a funky way, like what Southern California must have been like in the 1950s, and it’s safe for kids.”

The listing is held by Betsy Cronley.

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

