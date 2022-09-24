ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Quinn Ewers listed as starter on Texas depth chart for Texas Tech game

By Nick Schultz
 4 days ago
Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card (Joe Cook/Inside Texas)

Could Quinn Ewers be back already for Texas? The official depth chart suggests it could happen.

Texas listed Ewers or Hudson Card as the starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Texas Tech, according to the depth chart. If he can play, it’d be quite a recovery for Ewers, who suffered an SC sprain during the Longhorns’ game against Alabama in Week 2.

The initial timeline for Ewers’ return was four to six weeks, but Saturday is two weeks since the injury. Card took over as the starter in his absence and threw for 161 yards and a touchdown last week against UTSA.

The depth chart is consistent with a report from College GameDay earlier Saturday. During the show, analyst Pat McAfee said he received a message from ESPN reporter Pete Thamel saying Ewers could be active for the game.

“The authority (Pete Thamel) literally just texted me and told me some inside information, so I don’t know if I’m breaking anything here,” McAfee said. “Quinn Ewers, the quarterback that got hurt in the game against Alabama, that we all thought was going to be out for the entire season. If you do recall, slinging that thing down the entire field against Alabama’s defense. He practiced all week. He might be available for this game. If not him, Hudson Card, who’s come in and done incredible against the teams in relief for Quinn.

“This Sark team feels to be building a new culture. This would kind of be a game to cement that, against a Texas Tech team that the coach said the fans are going to be drunk, and the environment is going to be wild. Is it Quinn? Is it Hudson? We don’t know. But this is massive for Sark’s culture right now.”

Texas is gearing up to take on Texas Tech Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET as it looks to improve to 3-1 on the season.

On3’s Stephen Samra contributed to this report.

On3.com

4-star Jordan Butler down to 3 schools with commitment near

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal School four-star recruit Jordan Butler tells On3 he’s down to three schools: Auburn, Missouri, and South Carolina. Butler, a 6-foot-11 class of 2023 center, also received offers from Alabama, Clemson, Wake Forest, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Florida State, where his older brother, John played during the 2021-22 season.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Arkansas vs. Alabama

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum appeared on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning following an exciting week 4 of college football action. Finebaum also looked ahead to week 5, and one of the biggest matchups of the weekend between No. 2 Alabama versus No. 20 Arkansas. “I think it’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
