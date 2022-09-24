Pac-12 teams paint four-yard marks yellow to honor life of Spencer Webb

(Snow/Getty Images)

The entire Pac-12 Conference has come together to honor the life of late Oregon tight end Spencer Webb Saturday, marking a yellow line (for Oregon’s yellow) at all four-yard marks for Week 4’s games. The number four was selected to represent his number change heading into the season, from 18 to four.

Webb died July 13 after falling at a local lake in Oregon. The 22 year old was a beloved member of the football team and Eugene community.

2022 would have been his redshirt junior season with the Ducks after starting three games last year. He had 13 receptions for 87 yards and a lone touchdown which came against Arizona. He joined the Ducks in 2018, but redshirted that season and then only played one game due to injury during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 campaign. Last season was his first full year since 2019 when he played in 12 games, totaling 18 receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

Spencer Webb’s Girlfriend Announces Pregnancy

On Monday morning there was a big announcement made impacting the legacy of Spencer Webb.

Kelly Kay, very publicly known as his Spencer Webb’s girlfriend, announced she is pregnant with their child. She made the announcement Monday morning on her Instagram account.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊 all you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you 🤍♾🕷🕸 @spider_ “

