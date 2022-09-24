Read full article on original website
Firefighters, bulldozers battle fire at recycling facility in Vidor Tuesday
VIDOR, Texas — Emergency crews worked and successfully made sure a fire that started at a recycling facility does not spread. It happened at the J-3 Metals Recycling Center, which is inside the county line. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got the call a little after 11 a.m. about a "very large trash fire."
kjas.com
Intersection of E Milam St at Burch St to be closed on Wed, Sep 28th
The City of Jasper has announced that the intersection of East Milam Street at Burch Street will be closed all day on Wednesday, September 28th as city crews perform work on sewer lines. That intersection is in front of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department & Jail in east Jasper.
KLTV
Angelina County Parks Department proposes new building for Cassels-Boykin Park
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Parks Department will be proposing the construction of a new building to commissioners court. They are looking to add-on to Cassel - Boykins County Park. Parks Director Jason Kartye said that the construction of the building has been part of their great...
KFDM-TV
Large fire south of Buna, Texas Forest Service en route
Jasper County — A woods fire in Buna is about 30 acres in size, but is not currently threatening homes or other structures. The JSCO advises caution when traveling in the area, as it is an active situation. Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick says low humidity and stronger winds will lead to an increased fire danger for the next few days.
kjas.com
Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B
One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
12newsnow.com
12News Exclusive | Suspect still at large following 'one of the most dangerous pursuits' Vidor police have seen
VIDOR, Texas — A suspect is still at large after what police believe could have been "one of the most dangerous pursuits" they have ever seen. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, a thief was caught red-handed but managed to get away. Dash camera footage, which 12News obtained from Vidor Police, caught the entire incident.
KFDM-TV
Update: Woman from Orange killed in Highway 62 crash in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Newton County that killed a woman from Orange. The crash was reported Monday morning on Highway 62, just inside Newton County, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. The Texas Department of Public Safety say the...
kjas.com
One dead following an accident on Hwy 190 in Tyler County
One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2017 Kenworth truck was pulling a trailer loaded...
kjas.com
Jefferson Co Sheriff asks public to help find Sabine Co killer Matthew Hoy Edgar
Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens on Monday issued an appeal to the public to help law enforcement find Sabine County convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar. Stephens made the appeal during a KFDM 6 News “On the Run” report, in which they spotlight people that law enforcement is searching for in relation to crimes.
East Texas News
Man steals vehicle, leaves child
A Splendora man is in the Polk County Jail after and stealing a vehicle and abandoning his child Saturday morning on Youngs Lane in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department received a phone call from Union Pacific Railroad Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m. that their train had possibly struck an individual laying parallel to the track in Livingston.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 26th, 2022
Calls To Services (September 19 to September 25, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered forty-seven (47) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, ten (10) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.
Following recent bomb threats and viral attack, Beaumont ISD officials discuss plans to ensure safe environment
BEAUMONT, Texas — Following recent threats made to area campuses and a viral attack, school safety is in the spotlight and was the main topic of discussion at a district meeting. The Beaumont Independent School District Safety and Security Committee held a public meeting on Monday so community members...
kogt.com
Orange Woman Dies in Accident
A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
westcentralsbest.com
Texan killed in 2 vehicle crash in Sabine Parish
MANY, La. - A 21-year-old Texas man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. State troopers say Joseph Hogan of Hemphill was eastbound when a SUV driven by Stacy Martone, 51, of Many crossed the centerline and struck Hogan's car head-on. Three small...
Unrestrained Texas Man Killed and Multiple Unrestrained Juveniles Injured in Louisiana Crash on LA 6
Unrestrained Texas Man Killed and Multiple Unrestrained Juveniles Injured in Louisiana Crash on LA 6. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 25, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many, Louisiana. Joseph Hogan, 21, of Hemphill, Texas, was killed in the crash.
kjas.com
Hemphill man is dead and five others injured in Saturday wreck near Many
Troop E of the Louisiana State Police is reporting that a man from Hemphill died in a Saturday evening crash in nearby Sabine Parish. According to the report, the two-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 6:00 pm, on Highway 6, just west of Many when a 2016 GMC Acadia which was headed west for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided almost head on with an eastbound 2016 Cadillac CTS.
kjas.com
JCSO announces identity of third suspect in August game room robbery
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that investigators have identified a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the department is searching for Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye Texas. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Merryville Man
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Merryville Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is attempting to locate 35-year-old Clifford Runnels of Merryville, Louisiana in regards to a missing person and welfare concern. According to authorities, Clifford...
Pizza Hut employee shot during attempted robbery in Lufkin, officials say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Pizza Hut employee was shot in Lufkin on Saturday night after a robbery attempt, according to police. Officials said two “skinny Black males” entered the Timberland Drive location around 11 p.m. wearing masks and gloves. One of them was reported to have been carrying a long gun. “They demanded money […]
KLTV
Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on Atkinson Drive Thursday afternoon. Lucy Geishaker, 74, died at a Lufkin hospital later that afternoon. According to the police report, Geishaker was a passenger in a 1996 Saturn sedan drivent by Hunter Lackey, 40, of Lufkin....
