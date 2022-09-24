ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colmesneil, TX

Intersection of E Milam St at Burch St to be closed on Wed, Sep 28th

The City of Jasper has announced that the intersection of East Milam Street at Burch Street will be closed all day on Wednesday, September 28th as city crews perform work on sewer lines. That intersection is in front of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department & Jail in east Jasper.
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

Large fire south of Buna, Texas Forest Service en route

Jasper County — A woods fire in Buna is about 30 acres in size, but is not currently threatening homes or other structures. The JSCO advises caution when traveling in the area, as it is an active situation. Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick says low humidity and stronger winds will lead to an increased fire danger for the next few days.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B

One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
SPURGER, TX
kjas.com

One dead following an accident on Hwy 190 in Tyler County

One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2017 Kenworth truck was pulling a trailer loaded...
East Texas News

Man steals vehicle, leaves child

A Splendora man is in the Polk County Jail after and stealing a vehicle and abandoning his child Saturday morning on Youngs Lane in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department received a phone call from Union Pacific Railroad Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m. that their train had possibly struck an individual laying parallel to the track in Livingston.
LIVINGSTON, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 26th, 2022

Calls To Services (September 19 to September 25, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered forty-seven (47) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, ten (10) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Orange Woman Dies in Accident

A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
ORANGE, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Texan killed in 2 vehicle crash in Sabine Parish

MANY, La. - A 21-year-old Texas man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. State troopers say Joseph Hogan of Hemphill was eastbound when a SUV driven by Stacy Martone, 51, of Many crossed the centerline and struck Hogan's car head-on. Three small...
MANY, LA
kjas.com

Hemphill man is dead and five others injured in Saturday wreck near Many

Troop E of the Louisiana State Police is reporting that a man from Hemphill died in a Saturday evening crash in nearby Sabine Parish. According to the report, the two-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 6:00 pm, on Highway 6, just west of Many when a 2016 GMC Acadia which was headed west for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided almost head on with an eastbound 2016 Cadillac CTS.
MANY, LA
kjas.com

JCSO announces identity of third suspect in August game room robbery

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that investigators have identified a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room. Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the department is searching for Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye Texas. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin woman killed in wreck on Atkinson Drive

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on Atkinson Drive Thursday afternoon. Lucy Geishaker, 74, died at a Lufkin hospital later that afternoon. According to the police report, Geishaker was a passenger in a 1996 Saturn sedan drivent by Hunter Lackey, 40, of Lufkin....
LUFKIN, TX

