Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin lays out challenges of battling Kentucky QB Will Levis
OXFORD − Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin and his defensive assistants have spent this week doing what hopeful NFL fanbases have been doing since the spring: watching Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. The No. 11 Rebels (4-0) host the No. 8 Wildcats (4-0) from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). One of the marquee matchups will be how Ole Miss' defense fares against Levis. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Levis as the fourth-best...
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday with heavy winds and rain after strengthening to a catastrophic storm that was likely to deliver devastating floods. The center of the massive Category 4 storm lingered offshore for hours, which was likely to mean more rain and damage from a hurricane that was trudging on a track that would have it making landfall north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area. Catastrophic storm surges could push 12 to 18 feet (3.6 to 5.5 meters) of water across more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) of coastline, from Bonita Beach to Englewood, forecasters warned. “This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, stressing that people in Ian’s path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there. Off the coast on Sanibel Island near Fort Myers, swirling water flooded streets and was halfway up mailbox posts by mid-morning. Seawater rushed out of Tampa Bay, leaving parts of the muddy bottom exposed, and waves crashed over the end of a wooden pier at Naples.
SF Andrej Stojakovic Includes UCLA Men’s Basketball in Top 4
Arguably the Bruins’ top target left in the class of 2023 has narrowed his choices down once again. UCLA men’s basketball has been pegged as a top-four finalist for class of 2023 small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the 6-foot-7 recruit announced Wednesday. The Jesuit (CA) product named Stanford, Texas and Oregon as his other finalists, with all three programs having received official visits and the latter two universities hosting Stojakovic within the past few weeks.
Jordan Spieth plans on playing in the PNC Championship in December with dad, Shawn
Jordan Spieth is winding down for the year. He had a great week at Quail Hollow Club for the Presidents Cup, going 5-0-0 including a Sunday singles win over Cam Davis. Now, with no big events left on the schedule, time will tell how often we see Spieth on the course before 2023. However, he did reveal part of his plan to Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio Tuesday.
