Ripple’s digital coin, known as XRP, facilitates money transfers between different currencies on the Ripple network. XRP exhibits an evident rise since September 16 from a low of $0.32 to a high of $0.55. Currently, XRP’s price stands at $0.468, marking more than 40% off from the 2022 highs that the coin registered at the beginning of the year. The burgeoning question is “Where is Ripple heading next?” and “What should we expect from the fourth quarter of 2022?”

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO