KAVA Price Analysis: KAVA Trades in Box Pattern, Buy or Deny?

The KAVA token has been fluctuating under a box pattern since last week. The Money Flow Index (MFI) is moving slowly on the daily price chart. Trading volume increased by 150% overnight and $27.5 million was recorded. The KAVA token is showing a unidirectional trend as the asset price fluctuates...
PancakeSwap Price Analysis: CAKE Registered 4 Month High Last Night, What’s Next?

The Pancakeswap token reflects the bullish breakout above the supply zone. CAKE token is trading higher above 20,50 and 100 day exponential moving averages. Trading volume increased 16.9% in the last 24 hour at $60.7 Million. Eventually the Pancakeswap token breached the resistance zone last night as buyers saw 100...
Price Estimate for Q4, 2022

Ripple’s digital coin, known as XRP, facilitates money transfers between different currencies on the Ripple network. XRP exhibits an evident rise since September 16 from a low of $0.32 to a high of $0.55. Currently, XRP’s price stands at $0.468, marking more than 40% off from the 2022 highs that the coin registered at the beginning of the year. The burgeoning question is “Where is Ripple heading next?” and “What should we expect from the fourth quarter of 2022?”
