Live updates: Michigan football vs. Maryland

College Park, MD

By Anthony Broome
 4 days ago
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan football takes on the Maryland Terrapins Saturday afternoon at the Big House (12 p.m. ET, FOX). Follow along below for live updates from throughout the game.

FINAL: Michigan 34, Maryland 27

• Q4, :00 – A pair of kneeldowns from McCarthy iced the game for the Wolverines, who moved to 4-0 on the season.

• Q4, :45 – Led by backup QB Billy Edwards, Maryland moved down the field for a 14-play, 75 yard touchdown drive on a pass to CJ Dippre. The two-point conversion attempt was good, bringing the score to 34-27 in favor of Michigan.

• Q4, 3:31 – Michigan had the opportunity to ice the game away and took it. A 5-play, 65-yard drive capped off by a 47-yard Corum touchdown run and Jake Moody extra point extended the lead to 34-19.

• Q4, 5:45 – Junior safety RJ Moten made the play of the day on an acrobatic interception to give Michigan the ball on its own 35-yard line on Tagavailoa’s first pass attempt of the drive.

• Q4, 6:28 – Michigan put together a 7-play, 55-yard drive – headlined by a 49-yard pass from McCarthy to graduate wideout Ronnie Bell – but had to settle for a 38-yard field goal from Moody to extend the lead to 27-19 with just over 6 minutes to play.

• Q4, 9:10 – Maryland marched right back down the field with a 10-play, 75-yard drive and touchdown pass from Tagavailoa to Tai Felton to get the game within 24-19. The two-point conversion attempt was no good, leaving Michigan with a 24-19 advantage.

• Q4, 14:16 – Corum picked up the first down on a 7-yard rush, followed by McCarthy’s second passing touchdown of the day, this time to Roman Wilson. Michigan’s lead expanded to 24-13 after the extra point from Moody.

END QUARTER 3: Michigan 17, Maryland 13

Q3, 4:01 – The Michigan defense stepped up again, forcing its second 3-and-out of the half and forcing a punt. Michigan’s offense took over on the 15-yard line. They were able to drive the ball down to the Maryland 27-yard line before the quarter expired, setting up a 2nd and 4 coming out of the media timeout.

• Q3, 5:07 – The Wolverines went 3-and-out on their next offensive possession, capped off by a sack of McCarthy from Maryland’s Gavin Gibson. Robbins was sent out for a punt that went 54 yards that allowed Maryland to take over at the Maryland 44-yard line.

• Q3, 7:17 – Maryland went 40 yards in 9 plays to start its drive before Taulia Tagavailoa exited the game after a shot from Mike Morris. Billy Edwards Jr. replaced him on 3rd and 9 from the 49-yard line and went incomplete, forcing a punt. The Wolverines took over at the 15-yard line after a fair catch from AJ Henning.

• Q3, 11:55 – Michigan got the ball to start the second half on offense and went 26 yards on 5 plays, but was stalled after an Isaiah Gash run play on 3rd and 5 was stuffed after a 2-yard gain. Robbins came out to punt and pinned one at the Maryland 9-yard line with 11:55 to go in the third quarter.

HALFTIME: Michigan 17, Maryland 10

• Q2, :22 – U-M went 70 yards on 8-plays to take the lead back on a 33-yard touchdown run from Corum on 4th and 1. Moody’s extra point made it 17-13 with 22 seconds remaining.

Q2, 1:44 – The Michigan defense came up big on the following drive, forcing its first 3-and-out of the day and a punt from Maryland. The offense took over on its 30-yard line with 1:36 to play in the first half.

• Q2, 2:34 – The Wolverines appeared to be putting a drive together due to some heroics from McCarthy, but a fumble for a big loss to set up a 3rd and 25 and missed 43-yard field goal from Jake Moody kept Maryland up 13-10. The possession went 47 yards in 10 plays.

• Q2, 8:49 – Maryland was moving the ball again and got down to Michigan’s 28-yard line before an interception from senior cornerback DJ Turner, his first interception of the year.

• Q2, 11:07 – U-M tried a trick play that went nowhere and misfired on a 3rd and 8 shot from McCarthy to junior wideout Roman Wilson. The 4-play, 20-yard drive resulted in Brad Hawkins’ first punt of the day being downed at the Maryland 8-yard line.

• Q2, 13:15 – Maryland responded to the Stokes fumble with a 6-play, 39-yard drive that ended in another long field goal from Ryland, this time from 52-yards out. The Terrapins took a 13-10 lead over U-M.

END QUARTER 1: Michigan 10, Maryland 10

• Q1, :20 – Michigan had a drive going thanks to a few long runs from Blake Corum, but backup CJ Stokes fumbled the ball and gave it back to Maryland on their own 27-yard-line.

• Q1, 2:22 – Maryland came ready for a shootout. The Terps put together a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended a 2-yard rush from Antwain Littleton II and extra point tied the game at 10-10.

• Q1, 8:10 – Michigan responded to Maryland’s long field goal with one of its own. A 10-play, 41-yard drive ended in a 52-yard strike from graduate kicker Jake Moody to extend the lead to 10-3 in favor of the Wolverines.

• Q1, 12:25 – The Terrapins safely got their hands on the next kickoff and put together an 8-play, 40-yard drive that ended in a 53-yard field goal from kicker Chad Ryland. The drive was extended by a facemask penalty from junior EDGE Jaylen Harrell on third-and-5 with a chance to get off the field. Michigan led 7-3.

• Q1, 14:52 – Maryland muffed the opening kickoff, which was recovered by Michigan at the 10-yard line. One play later, QB J.J. McCarthy found tight end Luke Schoonmaker for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Michigan led 7-0 after the extra point with 14:52 remaining.

• 12:08 p.m. – The Wolverines won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The U-M defense will take the field for the first time in Big Ten play.

• 12:05 p.m. – Players are on the field and have touched the banner, led by captain Mike Sainristil out of the tunnel.

Game time, TV channel, how to watch: Michigan football vs. Maryland Terrapins

Venue: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Kickoff: 12:10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app

On The Call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: LEARFIELD Michigan Sports Network, anchored by WWJ 950 AM in the Detroit area, with Doug Karsch (play-by-play), Jon Jansen (color) and Jason Avant (sideline) on the call. Karsch and Jansen are regular contributors to TheWolverine.com. Click here for the full list of radio affiliates to find the station in your area. The radio broadcast can also be streamed through MGoBlue.com.

Series Facts: This will be the 11th meeting between Michigan and Maryland. U-M holds a 9-1 series lead and have won six of the seven games played as Big Ten East Division foes. Michigan’s one loss in the series came in 2014, a 23-16 defeat in their initial Big Ten matchup. Previously, U-M won its three non-conference matchups against the Terps in 1985, 1989 and 1990. Last season, the Wolverines won by a score of 59-18.

Betting line: Michigan vs. Maryland

Michigan is a 17-point favorite over Maryland, with the total points over/under set at 64.5.

U-M is 2-1 against the spread (ATS) this season and 13-4 since the beginning of the 2021 season, the best mark in college football. Maryland is also 2-1 ATS this year.

TheWolverine.com predictions

Chris Balas: U-M 48, Maryland 20 (U-M -17, u64.5)

John Borton: U-M 38, Maryland 17 (U-M -17, u64.5)

Clayton Sayfie: U-M 42, Maryland 31 (Maryland +17, o64.5)

Anthony Broome: U-M 45, Maryland 20 (U-M -17, o64.5)

Doug Karsch: U-M 38, Maryland 23 (Maryland +17, u64.5)

Doug Skene: U-M 38, Maryland 17 (U-M -17, u64.5)

Weather report: Ann Arbor forecast

Weather.com projects it to be 56 degrees and cloudy with a 16-percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the south at 6 MPH at noon ET. It’s expected to rise to 63 degrees by 4 p.m.

For tailgating purposes, the site projects it to be 52 degrees with a 17-percent chance of rain at 9 a.m.

Michigan pregame reading

Previewing U-M vs. Maryland with a Terrapins insider

Keys to the Game: U-M football vs. Maryland

Staff predictions: Michigan football vs. Maryland

Michigan football injury report, depth chart heading into Maryland

INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan injuries, backup QB, more

Five burning questions for Michigan football ahead of Big Ten opener against Maryland

Tale of the tape: Sizing up Michigan football vs. Maryland

Five impact players to watch: Michigan football vs. Maryland

IN THIS ARTICLE
On3.com

On3.com

ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

