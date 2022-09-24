Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
OKC Thunder Benefiting From Internal Coaching Development
Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault enters his third season at the helm in 2022, beginning his tenure as OKC’s head man in the midst of a rebuild. During the 2019-20 NBA bubble season, the Thunder went 44-28 and brought James Harden and the Houston Rockets to game seven in the first round of the playoffs. Following Oklahoma City’s fourth consecutive first round exit, General Manager Sam Presti decided it was time to part ways with then-head coach Billy Donovan, who notched a 320-234 record in his days with the Thunder.
Tri-City Herald
How to Attend Sixers’ Open Scrimmage Next Month
The Philadelphia 76ers announced that their annual Blue and White scrimmage would take place once again this offseason. According to a press release, the scrimmage will occur on Saturday, October 8, at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware. The Sixers will split into two teams and tip-off at 12 PM...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: “Legacy” Week 8 Recap - L.A. Gets Huge
Director Antoine Fuqua and executive producer Jeanie Buss's new 10-part documentary miniseries "Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers" soldiers on with its eighth installment this week! With two more episodes on the docket, the end is in sight as the series moves into Kobe Bryant's second Lakers championship roster.
Tri-City Herald
LeBron Among NBA Stars Investing in Major League Pickleball
There’s a new sport that has captured the United States, so much so that several NBA stars have decided to invest in a professional venture. LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love are among businessmen investing in Major League Pickleball. The ownership group also includes Maverick Carter, who is the CEO of his and James’s entertainment brand SpringHill Company, Paul Rivera, who is SpringHill’s CMO, and Daniel Sillman, who is the SC Holdings and Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
SF Andrej Stojakovic Includes UCLA Men’s Basketball in Top 4
Arguably the Bruins’ top target left in the class of 2023 has narrowed his choices down once again. UCLA men’s basketball has been pegged as a top-four finalist for class of 2023 small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the 6-foot-7 recruit announced Wednesday. The Jesuit (CA) product named Stanford, Texas and Oregon as his other finalists, with all three programs having received official visits and the latter two universities hosting Stojakovic within the past few weeks.
Tri-City Herald
By the Numbers: Panthers Pounced on Saints Struggling Offense
On Sunday, The New Orleans Saints (1-2) dropped their Week 3 matchup 22-14 to the Carolina Panthers (1-2). This marks the Saints' second consecutive loss to an NFC South opponent and snaps a nine-game losing streak for the Panthers. The loss is New Orleans' first NFC South road loss since...
Tri-City Herald
What We Know—and Don’t Know—About CFP Expansion
Greg Sankey swung open the doors and burst into the circle of reporters gathered in the lobby of Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, Ill. The SEC commissioner took a deep breath inward as if he was seconds away from a major announcement, maybe a breakthrough in negotiations for college football’s expanded Playoff.
Tri-City Herald
Lamar Jackson Has Made Teams Pay for the Blitz for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md, — Opposing teams have focused on pressuring Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson into making mistakes. So far, he has made them pay for that strategy. Jackson has six touchdowns versus the blitz over the three games this season. He is ranked No. 3 among all quarterbacks for success rate with completions and No. 2 for yards per attempt.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Commanders Fall After Loss vs. Eagles?
A disappointing 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at home had the Washington Commanders drop even further in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. The embarrassing loss led to Washington going from 27 to 30 in SI’s rankings. Washington only ranks ahead of the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Big 12 Football: Week 5 Matchups and Predictions
For the first time this season, all ten schools in the Big 12 will be playing a Big 12 conference game in Week 5. Perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the week comes Saturday afternoon in Waco when No. 9 Oklahoma State takes on No. 16 Baylor in the rematch of the 2021 Big 12 Championship game.
Tri-City Herald
Jordan Spieth plans on playing in the PNC Championship in December with dad, Shawn
Jordan Spieth is winding down for the year. He had a great week at Quail Hollow Club for the Presidents Cup, going 5-0-0 including a Sunday singles win over Cam Davis. Now, with no big events left on the schedule, time will tell how often we see Spieth on the course before 2023. However, he did reveal part of his plan to Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio Tuesday.
NFL taps Minneapolis as backup site should Hurricane Ian force Bucs-Chiefs game out of Tampa
U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will be the NFL’s backup site for the Sunday night football game between Tampa Bay and Kansas City. That word just came down from NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
Following Tuesday night's dismal result, the Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to snap their three-game losing streak Wednesday night against the Chicago Cubs. Though the Phillies lost Tuesday, their magic number still decreased. It now rests at seven following the Milwaukee Brewers' loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Though Philadelphia should...
Tri-City Herald
Jay Monahan shoots down idea of PGA Tour, LIV Golf coexisting in ESPN Q&A
Last week Phil Mickelson addressed the ongoing battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, saying “the best solution is for us to come together.”. After PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan’s recent interview with ESPN, Lefty better not hold his breath. Monahan addressed everything from the Presidents Cup to Tiger Woods’ leadership amid the Tour’s struggles against the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Most importantly, he flat-out said LIV Golf and the PGA Tour cannot work together or coexist.
GOLF・
Tri-City Herald
Doug Pederson Ponders Crowd’s Reaction When he Returns to Lincoln Financial Field
PHILADELPHIA – Doug Pederson was the quarterback coach on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City when Reid made his return to the city for the first time with another team. Reid got a standing ovation. Pederson was asked by SI Eagles Today during a video call with Eagles...
Comments / 0