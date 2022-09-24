Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Report: Robert Sarver 'Angry' Punishment Was Harsher than Mark Cuban's After Probe
Robert Sarver announced he will begin the process of selling both the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, but it's clear he isn't happy with the situation. Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported Sarver's reaction after the NBA announced his initial one-year suspension:. "The owner had not taken the...
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Jae Crowder Trade Interests CLE as a 'Proven 3-and-D Big Body'
The Cleveland Cavaliers' aggressive offseason is reportedly not finished just yet. Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported the Cavs are among the teams interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder as they look for a "proven three-and-D big body." The Suns agreed to excuse Crowder from training camp...
Bleacher Report
Report: Suns' Valuation Projected to Be Over $3 Billion Ahead of Impending Sale
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly expected to sell for more than $3 billion amid the pending sale by disgraced governor Robert Sarver. Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the valuation, which would be the second-highest sale price for a sports franchise in history. The Denver Broncos sold earlier this year for $4.65 billion, blowing past the previous mark of $2.4 billion, which was set by the New York Mets in 2020.
Bleacher Report
Knicks News: Evan Fournier 'Front-Runner' over Quentin Grimes to Start at SG
The Quentin Grimes hype train may already be falling off the rails. New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that Evan Fournier, not Grimes, is the "front-runner" to start at shooting guard this season. “With Jalen, with RJ, with Julius we need shooting (at shooting guard)," Thibodeau said. Grimes...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Signs Hornets Contract to Join Brother LaMelo
The Charlotte Hornets reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with guard LiAngelo Ball on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal was completed ahead of this week's start of training camp. Ball is the brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball,...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook: I Don't Need to Feel Wanted by Lakers After Offseason Trade Rumors
Russell Westbrook is ready to show up for the Los Angeles Lakers, even if they don't necessarily love that he is still on the roster. "I don't need to," the point guard said when he was asked if he felt wanted by his own team, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "I need to just do my job. Whether I'm wanted or not doesn't really matter. I think the most important thing is that I show up for work and I do the job like I've always done it: Be professional and go out and play my ass off and compete."
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Billy Donovan: 'Think You Have to' Consider Chance Lonzo Ball Will Miss Season
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't even started yet, and the Chicago Bulls could already be facing a tremendous blow. Head coach Billy Donovan was asked if he has to prepare for Lonzo Ball to potentially miss the entire campaign and told reporters, "I think you have to." Ball is set...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Situation Eyed by Raptors amid Thunder Rebuild
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly "closely monitoring" the situation of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in case the Oklahoma City Thunder guard seeks a trade. Josh Lewenberg of TSN reported the Raptors "will be ready" if Gilgeous-Alexander ever decides he wants to play in his hometown. The Toronto native has also recently spent time playing under Raptors coach Nick Nurse for the Canadian national team, so the two parties have some level of familiarity.
Bleacher Report
Predicting Every NBA Team's Best Closing Lineup
Most basketball players, at some point in their lives, want to be starters. There's just something innately satisfying about that designation. For plenty of teams, there's at least an argument that the starting five isn't the most important lineup, though. A lot of squads finish with different players, and that's the focus today.
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Nets' Steve Nash Didn't Think Reports of Kevin Durant Ultimatum Were '100% Accurate'
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Tuesday that he didn't think the reports of Kevin Durant's summer ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai were 100 percent accurate. "I never thought that was 100 percent. It's not black and white like that. There's a lot of factors, a lot...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Darvin Ham Says Russell Westbrook Told Him He Will Commit to Playing Defense
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said point guard Russell Westbrook has made a renewed commitment to defense ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. "The guys that are going to get the minutes are the guys that are going out there to get stops," Ham told reporters Monday. "He's told me personally he's going to commit to that side of the ball."
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Got Jealous Of Warriors' Championship Parade
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is highly motivated to win another title, and he revealed Sunday that he got jealous watching the Golden State Warriors' 2022 NBA championship parade. When asked about his motivation to win another title, Antetokounmpo responded:. "I kinda got jealous of Golden State and seeing them...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Doesn't Include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in All-Time Lakers Starting 5
LeBron James revealed his all-time Los Angeles Lakers starting five this week, and he somewhat surprisingly left off a player who many consider the greatest Laker of all time. According to Peter Dewey of LakersDaily.com, LeBron included himself in the starting five, along with Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant, but he omitted legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Bleacher Report
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thunder's Future: Don't Think We'll Be Losing Much Longer
The Oklahoma City Thunder have gone 46-108 over the past two years amid a multiyear rebuilding process, but guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is confident that the losing will not last much longer in OKC. Gilgeous-Alexander made the remarks in a Monday interview with Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic. The 24-year-old certainly...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bucks Had Jerami Grant Trade Interest, Could Be Jae Crowder Landing Spot
The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly among the teams expected to pursue a trade for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. "The Bucks will look though I bet," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast. "The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys."
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury
The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Report: Kemba Walker Will 'Likely Be Away' from Pistons; Trade, Release Possible
Kemba Walker will likely never see the court as a member of the Detroit Pistons. The veteran point guard "will likely be away from the team" as training camp opens this week, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. It's possible he will be traded or released. The New York...
Bleacher Report
Report: LeBron James, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, More Buying Pro Pickleball Team
Major League Pickleball just landed its biggest investment yet. A group of investors led by LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love purchased one of four expansion teams coming to the growing pickleball league next season. "Having LRMR Ventures, SC Holdings and their incredible group as owners and investors in...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Cam Reddish Denies Requesting Trade During Offseason
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish reiterated he never requested a trade from the team during the offseason. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Reddish explained he came across rumors on social media that he asked out while lifting weights this summer and said it wasn't true. This marks the second time...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jameis Winston Not Practicing with Back Injury; 'Basic Tasks' Painful for QB
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly isn't practicing ahead of the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Winston was not spotted at Wednesday's practice session. Winston is dealing with a back injury, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano...
