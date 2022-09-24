ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Suns' Valuation Projected to Be Over $3 Billion Ahead of Impending Sale

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly expected to sell for more than $3 billion amid the pending sale by disgraced governor Robert Sarver. Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the valuation, which would be the second-highest sale price for a sports franchise in history. The Denver Broncos sold earlier this year for $4.65 billion, blowing past the previous mark of $2.4 billion, which was set by the New York Mets in 2020.
NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Signs Hornets Contract to Join Brother LaMelo

The Charlotte Hornets reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with guard LiAngelo Ball on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal was completed ahead of this week's start of training camp. Ball is the brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball,...
Russell Westbrook: I Don't Need to Feel Wanted by Lakers After Offseason Trade Rumors

Russell Westbrook is ready to show up for the Los Angeles Lakers, even if they don't necessarily love that he is still on the roster. "I don't need to," the point guard said when he was asked if he felt wanted by his own team, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "I need to just do my job. Whether I'm wanted or not doesn't really matter. I think the most important thing is that I show up for work and I do the job like I've always done it: Be professional and go out and play my ass off and compete."
NBA Rumors: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Situation Eyed by Raptors amid Thunder Rebuild

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly "closely monitoring" the situation of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in case the Oklahoma City Thunder guard seeks a trade. Josh Lewenberg of TSN reported the Raptors "will be ready" if Gilgeous-Alexander ever decides he wants to play in his hometown. The Toronto native has also recently spent time playing under Raptors coach Nick Nurse for the Canadian national team, so the two parties have some level of familiarity.
Predicting Every NBA Team's Best Closing Lineup

Most basketball players, at some point in their lives, want to be starters. There's just something innately satisfying about that designation. For plenty of teams, there's at least an argument that the starting five isn't the most important lineup, though. A lot of squads finish with different players, and that's the focus today.
LeBron James Doesn't Include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in All-Time Lakers Starting 5

LeBron James revealed his all-time Los Angeles Lakers starting five this week, and he somewhat surprisingly left off a player who many consider the greatest Laker of all time. According to Peter Dewey of LakersDaily.com, LeBron included himself in the starting five, along with Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant, but he omitted legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NBA Rumors: Bucks Had Jerami Grant Trade Interest, Could Be Jae Crowder Landing Spot

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly among the teams expected to pursue a trade for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. "The Bucks will look though I bet," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast. "The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys."
Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
Knicks' Cam Reddish Denies Requesting Trade During Offseason

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish reiterated he never requested a trade from the team during the offseason. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Reddish explained he came across rumors on social media that he asked out while lifting weights this summer and said it wasn't true. This marks the second time...
