ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Gareth Bale insists he's 'ready to start' for Wales in their Nations League 'Cup Final' against Poland despite not playing a full game for over a year

By Rob Cole
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Gareth Bale is fit and ready to play for Wales in their Nations League 'Cup Final' against Poland on Sunday but doesn't yet know if Rob Page is going to pick him to start.

Page introduced his captain off the bench in the 2-1 defeat in Belgium on Thursday and now has to decide if he fits into his best starting XI for a game that Wales need to win to go one better than England and hold onto their League A status.

To do that they must beat the Poles at Cardiff City Stadium and Page says he will be putting the World Cup to the back of his mind and going all out to win to maintain Wales' top-flight status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONUfR_0i8qbCux00
Wales boss manager Rob Page watches Gareth Bale during a training session on Saturday

The question is, does he back Bale's fitness claims and send him out from the start, or does he hold him back for later in the game?

Bale hasn't completed a full game for anyone since 8 September, 2021, although he managed 90 minutes and 83 minutes respectively in the vital World Cup qualifying wins over Austria and Ukraine earlier this year.

'It's common-sense approach with Gareth because he's not played that many minutes with his club. He did really well for me when he came on the pitch in Belgium and he's put himself in a position where he could start for us on Sunday,' said Page.

'He's in a good place at the moment and we'll speak directly to him about his fitness because he knows his body inside out. This is a game we will be going all out to win and there won't be too many surprises in selection.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhzgO_0i8qbCux00
The 33-year-old forward hasn't completed a full game since September last year

Bale said he felt a lot better at the end of the week after catching up on some sleep after his lengthy plane trip from Los Angeles, where he is currently playing.

He certainly didn't lose any sleep over the England defeat in Italy on Friday night - 'I wasn't watching because I really wasn't too bothered about it' - and says it is now down to Page to determine how he gets used tonight.

'I'm ready to start if the manager selects me, but it's the manager's decision not mine. I am closer to full fitness now than I have been in the last few years,' said Bale.

'Hopefully I can start to peak and get fitter with the more minutes I play.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

England fail to chase down 146 despite brilliant half-century from Moeen Ali and three wickets from Mark Wood in another rousing burst... as Pakistan win by six runs to go 3-2 up with two matches to play in T20 series

England produced an exasperating batting brain fade under the Lahore lights that left the late heroics of their captain Moeen Ali in vain and the marathon Twenty20 series here running away from them. Chasing a modest 146 to go 3-2 up in the series, England relinquished their advantage at the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first EVER female official in Serie A when she takes charge of Sassuolo's clash with Salernitana on Sunday in 'historic moment' for Italian football

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first female official to take charge of a Serie A match when Sassuolo host Salernitana on Sunday, the Italian Referees' Association (AIA) said. Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to officiate a top-level Italian match last year when Cagliari played Cittadella in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham will 'no doubt' complete the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski this summer amid the Swede's impressive loan deal... with Antonio Conte's side 'set to pay £31million for the forward if they qualify for next season's Champions League'

Tottenham will complete the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski this summer, according to a report. The Sweden midfielder has impressed in North London since joining on loan from Juventus in January, and is set to be offered a deal by the club at the end of the season. According to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen dominated France by creating EIGHT chances as he thrived with freedom in a midfield three... having overcome a difficult start, could his remarkable Denmark return hint at a different role at Man United?

'There is an attacking player who even surprised me, and not just because of what had happened that could have been dramatic for him, and obviously it's Christian Eriksen... he has always been someone who has a remarkable technical ability... but the volume of games he plays, this ability even to recover is impressive.'
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Page
Person
Gareth Bale
Daily Mail

Trent Alexander-Arnold should RETIRE from England duty - despite being just 23 - if he misses out on the World Cup, says Gabby Agbonlahor, as he insists Gareth Southgate 'insulted' the Liverpool star by revealing Kieran Trippier is above him

Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty if he is not named in their World Cup squad, according to Gabby Agbonlahor. The Liverpool right back was once again not used at all by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate in the final international break before the tournament, suggesting he could well miss out on the final group of 26.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters

Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shakira cheers son Milan, nine, on at his baseball game as ex Gerard Piqué watches from across the field... as they continue to try to settle their divorce amid shock split

Shakira stepped out to support her son Milan at his baseball game in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday - as her ex Gerard Piqué looked on from across the field. The 45-year-old Colombian pop star caught the eye in a bright yellow and blue jacket and matching yellow sandals, while Gerard, 35, cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and jeans which he teamed with a denim jacket.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich chief Hasan Salihamidzic admits Sadio Mane 'needs a little time to get used to the Bundesliga' following his summer move from Liverpool... but still expects the German champions to have 'a lot of joy' with the forward in their side

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic believes it is only a matter of time before Sadio Mane finds his best form for the German side following his summer switch from Liverpool. Mane starred in Liverpool's team for six years, winning every major trophy available, before opting to move to Bayern...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Nations League#Ready To Start#Xi#Poles
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'

Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sir Mo Farah pulls out of Sunday's London Marathon due to a hip injury... but four-time Olympic gold medallist, 39, plays down retirement talk by insisting he intends to race next year

Sir Mo Farah has been forced to pull out of this weekend’s TCS London Marathon in the latest blow to the race’s organisers. The four-time Olympic champion has disclosed he injured his hip earlier this month and has failed to respond sufficiently to intensive treatment. Sources close to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest Women are targeting a record crowd at the City Ground when they host bitter rivals Derby County next month... with club keen to build on Euros fever created by Lionesses success

Nottingham Forest women are hoping to attract a record crowd when they play rivals Derby at the City Ground next month. Forest have enjoyed a strong start to their season and sit third in the Northern Premier Division, with three wins from their first four games. The club broke the...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'Is it legal? I'm not sure': PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists UEFA are set to investigate Barcelona over their summer sales of TV rights and digital assets, as he continues war of words with LaLiga rivals after their player spending spree

Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists UEFA are launching an investigation into Barcelona's financial activity over the summer that saw it sell TV rights and digital assets in multi-million pound deals. The Spanish side's monetary constraints saw it unable to register new signings at the beginning of the transfer window, leaving the likes...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Antonio Cassano calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to 'do himself a favour' and 'STOP' playing... as he claims the Manchester United forward risks becoming a regular substitute unless he RETIRES

Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to retire or risk becoming a regular substitute following his recent struggles. Ronaldo has started just one league match this term under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but was on the teamsheet for both of Portugal's Nations League games during the current international break.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Nathan Patterson is out for up to FIVE WEEKS after he was stretchered off against Ukraine with an ankle injury... but his absence could hand Everton skipper Seamus Coleman a rare start against Southampton on Saturday

Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed. The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland's Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday. Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham 'identify Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris - and are ready to rival Manchester United for the Slovenian's signature amid doubts over David de Gea's future'

Tottenham are eyeing up Jan Oblak as a long-term replacement for club veteran Hugo Lloris, according to reports. The Slovenian stopper is said to be among several targets for Antonio Conte's side as they ponder life beyond 35-year-old Lloris. And as reported by the Evening Standard, Spurs have identified Oblak...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Injuries across the backline, confusion about who's starting up top... and a coach that many want to be FIRED: Where it's going wrong for the USMNT ahead of the World Cup - and how they can fix it with just five weeks to go

It's not enough that the US men's national team drew with Saudi Arabia. It's not enough they did it in an environment with less pressure than a flat can of Coke. It's not enough that they suffered that draw to what was basically the Green Falcons' B-team. It's that they...
MLS
Daily Mail

Huddersfield Town appoint Mark Fotheringham as new boss until 2025... as the Terriers turn to the former Hertha Berlin assistant manager after just TWO Championship wins this season

Huddersfield have appointed Mark Fotheringham as their new manager. The 38-year-old Scot, who was assistant boss at Hertha Berlin, has signed a contract until June 2025. Fotheringham replaces Danny Schofield, who was sacked earlier this month after just 69 days in charge. Huddersfield's head of football Leigh Bromby told the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Thanks for everything!': Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires RETIRES from football aged 35, announcing the news in emotional social media video after 16-year career

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has retired from professional football. The midfielder announced the news on social media this afternoon, thanking the clubs he played for before reflecting on 'conquering the world' after leaving Brazil to pursue a stellar career in the game. He is best known for making 248 appearances...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea Women 3-1 West Ham Women: Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr and Millie Bright all get on the scoresheet as the Blues come from behind to register their second straight Super League win

Chelsea made it back-to-back league wins as they came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 on Wednesday. West Ham took a shock lead in the third minute through Dagny Brynjarsdottir, but Fran Kirby celebrated her England recall by bringing Chelsea level five minutes before half time. Emma Hayes' side...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

619K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy