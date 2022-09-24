ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford

Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night. Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole. Two adults and one infant were...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Plainville man dies in Southington motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police. The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash. Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Hartford, CT
Accidents
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man Accused of Hitting, Seriously Injuring Woman in Southington

Police have arrested a man that was involved in a hit-and-run crash resulting in serious injuries in Southington. Officials said 28-year-old Nicholas Gothberg, of Wolcott, turned himself in after learning of an arrest warrant against him in connection to an April pedestrian crash. A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Investigate Burglary at Tolland Jewelry Store

Connecticut State Police are investigating a burglary at a jewelry store in Tolland on Wednesday. Troopers said the burglary happened overnight at Morande's Jewelry. Town officials said the investigation at Fieldstone Commons is impacting multiple businesses. Morande's Jewelry and Camille's Wood Fired Pizza are closed until further notice. Tolland Eyecare and Elle Nails are remaining open.
TOLLAND, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police identify suspect in deadly parking lot shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police identified the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in a convenience store parking lot. The shooting happened on September 13 in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. Police said 26-year-old Jordan Savage was killed in the shooting. Gelson Cruz,...
WATERBURY, CT
#Gas Station#Suv#Noble Gas#Police#Traffic Accident
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Person Accused of Killing Man in Waterbury Grocery Store Parking Lot

Police are looking for a 22-year-old that’s accused of fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Colonial Avenue in Waterbury earlier this month. Officials said they were called to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 after 26-year-old Jordan Savage was dropped off there with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead right before officers got there.
WATERBURY, CT
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Connecticut

17-Year-Old Injured in New Haven Shooting

A 17-year-old is injured after a shooting in New Haven on Monday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Read Street around 5:20 p.m. When police arrived, they said they learned of a 17-year-old male from New Haven who had walked into the hospital on Chapel Street with a gunshot wound.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford

WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Ashford motorcyclist seriously hurt in Plainville I-84 crash

PLAINVILLE — State police are investigating after an Ashford motorcycle rider was seriously injured Sunday evening in a crash on Interstate 84. State police said the 40-year-old was riding his 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he swerved into the left lane. The bike then sideswiped a Lexus sedan driving...
PLAINVILLE, CT

