Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford
Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night. Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole. Two adults and one infant were...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
Plainville man dies in Southington motorcycle crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police. The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash. Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi […]
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for stealing Corvette out of locked garage in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Forensics evidence led to the arrest of a man for stealing a Corvette out of a garage in North Haven back in 2020. Isaias Mendez, 20, of Bristol was identified as the suspect and arrested on Tuesday, North Haven police reported. Police said the car’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Hitting, Seriously Injuring Woman in Southington
Police have arrested a man that was involved in a hit-and-run crash resulting in serious injuries in Southington. Officials said 28-year-old Nicholas Gothberg, of Wolcott, turned himself in after learning of an arrest warrant against him in connection to an April pedestrian crash. A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Investigate Burglary at Tolland Jewelry Store
Connecticut State Police are investigating a burglary at a jewelry store in Tolland on Wednesday. Troopers said the burglary happened overnight at Morande's Jewelry. Town officials said the investigation at Fieldstone Commons is impacting multiple businesses. Morande's Jewelry and Camille's Wood Fired Pizza are closed until further notice. Tolland Eyecare and Elle Nails are remaining open.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police identify suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police identified the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in a convenience store parking lot. The shooting happened on September 13 in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. Police said 26-year-old Jordan Savage was killed in the shooting. Gelson Cruz,...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Accused of Carjacking Ride-Share Drivers, Stealing Cars Listed for Sale on Social Media
A New Haven teen is accused of stealing several cars while posing as a potential buyer, then selling them, as well as carjacking two ride-share drivers, according to Wallingford police. Police said a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a 19-year-old from New Haven with carjacking, firearm and conspiracy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
At Least One Hospitalized After Car, Motorcycle Collide on I-84 in Plainville
State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a crash that happened on I-84 Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. on the eastbound side near Exit 34 in Plainville. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the collision, according to State Police. LifeStar initially responded to the scene,...
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person Accused of Killing Man in Waterbury Grocery Store Parking Lot
Police are looking for a 22-year-old that’s accused of fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Colonial Avenue in Waterbury earlier this month. Officials said they were called to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 after 26-year-old Jordan Savage was dropped off there with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead right before officers got there.
1 of 2 killed in SUV-motorcycle crash was Glastonbury High senior
GLASTONBURY — Police on Monday identified one of the two people killed in an accident Sunday evening on Hebron Avenue as Gordon Southby, 18, of Glastonbury a senior at the local high school. Southby was the motorcyclist involved in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in the area of...
Motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford closes Leicester Street for two hours Sunday
OXFORD — Police are responding to a serious motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford late Sunday afternoon. Police have not confirmed any injuries. Route 56 on Leicester Street is closed for accident reconstruction. Oxford police said at around 4:10 p.m. that the road would be closed for about two hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
17-Year-Old Injured in New Haven Shooting
A 17-year-old is injured after a shooting in New Haven on Monday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Read Street around 5:20 p.m. When police arrived, they said they learned of a 17-year-old male from New Haven who had walked into the hospital on Chapel Street with a gunshot wound.
40-Year-Old Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle I-84 Crash In Plainville
A 40-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-84. The crash happened in Hartford County in the eastbound lanes near Exit 34 in Plainville at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX was traveling in the left center...
Register Citizen
Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Two separate GoFundMe pages have now been set up for James Bowen and Dominique Loiselle to help with funeral costs.
NBC Connecticut
Inn Employee Credited With Pulling Driver to Safety After Vehicle Goes Down Embankment in Danbury
An employee at an inn is being credited with pulling a driver to safety after a vehicle went down an embankment near Interstate 84 in Danbury early Monday morning. Dispatchers were notified of a crash between Lake Avenue Extension and I-84 around 3:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they said...
Eyewitness News
Hamden woman struck by stray bullet while watching TV in her home
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Hamden woman was hit with a stray bullet while watching TV in her own home. It happened Saturday night at Butler and Goodrich Streets, near the New Haven town line. This is one of two shootings in Hamden Saturday night that were just a half...
Register Citizen
Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford
WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Police: Ashford motorcyclist seriously hurt in Plainville I-84 crash
PLAINVILLE — State police are investigating after an Ashford motorcycle rider was seriously injured Sunday evening in a crash on Interstate 84. State police said the 40-year-old was riding his 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he swerved into the left lane. The bike then sideswiped a Lexus sedan driving...
Comments / 0