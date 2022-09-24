ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale County, AL

wtvy.com

Elba police investigate teens death

Attorneys claim there is no evidence that would persuade a judge to sentence Koston McWaters to capital punishment. Due to the threat of inclement weather, some Wiregrass football games have been rescheduled. Wiregrass 2-1-1 provides resource list for Hurricane Ian evacuees. Updated: 6 hours ago. The path of Hurricane Ian...
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford man charged with capital murder wants his release from the Houston County Jail. 24-year-old Koston Pierce McWaters, among two charged with killing a Dothan businessman, believes he should be given bail. Police allege that McWaters and Mekhi Telfair went to Robert Blount’s home on Labor...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Man found dead in bin identified

COLQUITT, GA
wtvy.com

Police: Ozark man solicited minor electronically

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark man was taken into custody on child solicitation charges after a Dothan Police investigation. According to information released by Dothan PD on Tuesday, the department received a report of an adult man soliciting a juvenile via an electronic device. The man allegedly attempted to get the child to engage in sexual activities electronically.
OZARK, AL
Crime & Safety
wtvy.com

Blakely man wanted in shooting

BLAKELY, GA
wtvy.com

Jackson County man arrested for unlawful relationship with juvenile

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - An investigation into a mid-April dating violence incident by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in one man behind bars for an unlawful relationship with a juvenile. According to Monday’s press release, deputies were alerted of the April 14 incident between a juvenile...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Geneva man wanted by police after escaping arrest

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police are asking for public assistance in locating a man who led officers on a chase after an attempted arrest on Friday. According to a press release from the department, officers attempted to apprehend 38-year-old Jacob Davis in the Walmart parking lot in Geneva. After refusing to exit his vehicle, Davis fled the scene and led Geneva officers and Samson officers on a westbound chase on Highway 52.
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two women are now behind bars after police say they assisted one of the two identified wanted suspects for a Houston County and Holmes County double murder. In a Monday morning release by the Dothan Police Department, investigators identified the females as having helped 32-year-old Devante...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Teen dies after possible gunshot wound; car crash in Elba

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday September 26th, Elba police received a call in reference to a vehicle that ran into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset BLVD. Upon arrival, an officer discovered the driver, who has now been identified as 18-year-old Jordon Xavier Marek, suffered a possible gunshot wound.
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man will serve five years in prison on multiple convictions that include lewdly photographing employees at the retail store where he worked. 28-year-old John Thomas Uda pleaded guilty on Friday to Voyeurism, Burglary, and a reduced Assault charge. Houston County Assistant District Attorney John Talbot...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

POLICE: Blakely man wanted in weekend shooting investigation

BLAKELY, GA. (WTVY) - A Blakely man is wanted in a Saturday night shooting resulting in a gunshot victim. According to police, on Saturday, September 24, around 10:30 p.m., Blakely officers responded to reports of gunfire with a gunshot victim at Cedar Hill Homes at 17821 Cedar Springs Rd. On...
BLAKELY, GA
wtvy.com

Search continues for wanted Geneva man

COLQUITT, GA
wtvy.com

Enterprise donation bin body identified

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of the dead body found on Monday in a clothing donation bin. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise. Pond, who was homeless according to...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Life -South needs blood donations

Ty’Keyan Ja’Shad Poole, 28, was arrested after a 5-month investigation into a dating violence incident. Houston County Commissioners and those who live near the planned bar and grill worry of violence after past killings.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

1 killed in deadly Dothan house fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman is dead after her home caught fire Saturday evening in Dothan. The victim was identified as Madiolan “Madie” Norton. Norton passed from her severe injuries Sunday afternoon at Southeast Health Medical Center, according to Dothan Fire Department. Norton’s husband continues to be...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: What’s Trending?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

WTVY: Uda plea

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama Red Cross volunteers head to Florida before Hurricane Ian hits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Hurricane Ian looming, two Alabamians have driven south to help those in need. On Tuesday morning Linda Gagliardi and Sharon Rolf packed their car with food, water, blankets, clothing, bedding, and other essentials and headed to Dothan, AL. Gagliardi said their main objective is to...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Live at Lunch Swamp Gravy: Nuthin' But A Will

The number of students on the campus of enterprise state is up 11-percent this semester. That's according to dean of students Kassie Mathis. She says one contributing factor is several expanded programs on campus -- like nursing. Mechatronics has also been expanded to both the Ozark and Enterprise campuses. Students still have time to enroll in the second mini-term which begins on October 17.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

EMA: Hurricane evacuees likely to pack Dothan hotels

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan hotels are expected to fill up as Floridians flee the anticipated wrath of Hurricane Ian. “Our biggest concern here in the Dothan and Houston County area is that we’ll have a (large) influx of people,” Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah said on Monday.
DOTHAN, AL

