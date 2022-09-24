Read full article on original website
Elba police investigate teens death
Attorneys claim there is no evidence that would persuade a judge to sentence Koston McWaters to capital punishment. Due to the threat of inclement weather, some Wiregrass football games have been rescheduled. Wiregrass 2-1-1 provides resource list for Hurricane Ian evacuees. Updated: 6 hours ago. The path of Hurricane Ian...
Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford man charged with capital murder wants his release from the Houston County Jail. 24-year-old Koston Pierce McWaters, among two charged with killing a Dothan businessman, believes he should be given bail. Police allege that McWaters and Mekhi Telfair went to Robert Blount’s home on Labor...
Man found dead in bin identified
Artistic Director at Cotton Hall in Colquitt, Georgia, Will Murdock, joins us Live at Lunch to discuss their upcoming play titled Swamp Gravy: Nuthin' But A Will. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage. Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners can not process any in-person Driver License transactions across the state; however, the online access is still accessible.
Police: Ozark man solicited minor electronically
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark man was taken into custody on child solicitation charges after a Dothan Police investigation. According to information released by Dothan PD on Tuesday, the department received a report of an adult man soliciting a juvenile via an electronic device. The man allegedly attempted to get the child to engage in sexual activities electronically.
Blakely man wanted in shooting
Houston County Commissioners and those who live near the planned bar and grill worry of violence after past killings.
Jackson County man arrested for unlawful relationship with juvenile
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - An investigation into a mid-April dating violence incident by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in one man behind bars for an unlawful relationship with a juvenile. According to Monday’s press release, deputies were alerted of the April 14 incident between a juvenile...
Geneva man wanted by police after escaping arrest
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police are asking for public assistance in locating a man who led officers on a chase after an attempted arrest on Friday. According to a press release from the department, officers attempted to apprehend 38-year-old Jacob Davis in the Walmart parking lot in Geneva. After refusing to exit his vehicle, Davis fled the scene and led Geneva officers and Samson officers on a westbound chase on Highway 52.
Two women arrested for helping Houston/Holmes double murder suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two women are now behind bars after police say they assisted one of the two identified wanted suspects for a Houston County and Holmes County double murder. In a Monday morning release by the Dothan Police Department, investigators identified the females as having helped 32-year-old Devante...
Teen dies after possible gunshot wound; car crash in Elba
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday September 26th, Elba police received a call in reference to a vehicle that ran into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset BLVD. Upon arrival, an officer discovered the driver, who has now been identified as 18-year-old Jordon Xavier Marek, suffered a possible gunshot wound.
Serial panty thief who took photos of store workers sent to prison
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man will serve five years in prison on multiple convictions that include lewdly photographing employees at the retail store where he worked. 28-year-old John Thomas Uda pleaded guilty on Friday to Voyeurism, Burglary, and a reduced Assault charge. Houston County Assistant District Attorney John Talbot...
POLICE: Blakely man wanted in weekend shooting investigation
BLAKELY, GA. (WTVY) - A Blakely man is wanted in a Saturday night shooting resulting in a gunshot victim. According to police, on Saturday, September 24, around 10:30 p.m., Blakely officers responded to reports of gunfire with a gunshot victim at Cedar Hill Homes at 17821 Cedar Springs Rd. On...
Search continues for wanted Geneva man
Artistic Director at Cotton Hall in Colquitt, Georgia, Will Murdock, joins us Live at Lunch to discuss their upcoming play titled Swamp Gravy: Nuthin' But A Will. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage. Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners can not process any in-person Driver License transactions across the state; however, the online access is still accessible.
Enterprise donation bin body identified
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of the dead body found on Monday in a clothing donation bin. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise. Pond, who was homeless according to...
Life -South needs blood donations
Ty’Keyan Ja’Shad Poole, 28, was arrested after a 5-month investigation into a dating violence incident. Houston County Commissioners and those who live near the planned bar and grill worry of violence after past killings.
1 killed in deadly Dothan house fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman is dead after her home caught fire Saturday evening in Dothan. The victim was identified as Madiolan “Madie” Norton. Norton passed from her severe injuries Sunday afternoon at Southeast Health Medical Center, according to Dothan Fire Department. Norton’s husband continues to be...
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise.
WTVY: Uda plea
Houston County Commissioners and those who live near the planned bar and grill worry of violence after past killings.
Alabama Red Cross volunteers head to Florida before Hurricane Ian hits
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Hurricane Ian looming, two Alabamians have driven south to help those in need. On Tuesday morning Linda Gagliardi and Sharon Rolf packed their car with food, water, blankets, clothing, bedding, and other essentials and headed to Dothan, AL. Gagliardi said their main objective is to...
Live at Lunch Swamp Gravy: Nuthin' But A Will
The number of students on the campus of enterprise state is up 11-percent this semester. That's according to dean of students Kassie Mathis. She says one contributing factor is several expanded programs on campus -- like nursing. Mechatronics has also been expanded to both the Ozark and Enterprise campuses. Students still have time to enroll in the second mini-term which begins on October 17.
EMA: Hurricane evacuees likely to pack Dothan hotels
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan hotels are expected to fill up as Floridians flee the anticipated wrath of Hurricane Ian. “Our biggest concern here in the Dothan and Houston County area is that we’ll have a (large) influx of people,” Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah said on Monday.
