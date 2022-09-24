Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Diaz’s defense looking dangerous for No. 11 Penn State
When he was hired as Penn State’s defensive coordinator last winter, Manny Diaz quickly realized the Nittany Lions were already built to play his style. Penn State's fast, physical defense can attack from all angles and is designed to take the ball back. “I think that’s a big part...
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
State College
The Middle Third Will Once Again Determine Penn StateFootball’s Fate
Penn State football is hitting that treacherous part of its schedule where it really needs to make hay. And where James Franklin needs to earn his big bucks. The crux of the schedule. The meat of the order. The big boys. The gut check. They all are the same thing.
State College
Home, Sweet Home: Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Adventure Comes to an End (with Plenty of Help from Penn Staters)
Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Wandering Adventure has finally come to an end. We had our official closing Thursday on our new home in Bluffton, South Carolina. It was a beautiful sunny day, albeit a 90-degree day, but it was well worth the wait after moving from our Happy Valley home on June 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
Central Pa. interchange project schedule adjusted this week: PennDOT
As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) noted changes to the project schedule it announced Friday. Work scheduled for this week will now proceed as follows, according to a press release:. Interstate 80 eastbound:. The through lane on I-80...
Fire damages home in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Amid Budget Crunch, Penn State Trustees Spent Nearly $318,000 on Meals, Lodging, and More for Meetings
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State’s Board of Trustees spent nearly $318,000 on its past six in-person meetings, covering the travel, lodging, food, and other expenses of attendees, according to newly released records. (While it’s common for boards to cover the cost of doing business, details of the...
New vice president/provost finds a home at Penn College
Williamsport, Pa. — Neslihan “Nesli” Alp’s education and decorated career in academia have prompted several moves over the years, from her native Turkey to various regions in the United States. But her latest stop feels like home. Alp is the new vice president for academic affairs and provost at Pennsylvania College of Technology, the institution’s highest-ranking academic officer. Her extensive resume aligns with the college’s core mission of applied technology education. ...
Ronald Butler released on bail
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who lived on the same property where the remains of two young girls were found was released on nominal bail today in Lycoming County Court. Ronald Butler, 54, was granted intensive supervised bail with conditions based on Rule 600 in the Pennsylvania Code that requires a trial be held within the first 180 days of the filing of a complaint. Butler has been in jail more than 180 days without being placed on the trial list. ...
northcentralpa.com
Stolen SUV scrapped for $100 by Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged with two felonies after he received $100 for a stolen car that was ultimately scrapped at a local recycling center. The vehicle was taken by Jack Larue Howlett from a home near the 2000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Williamsport, police said. The 62-year-old Howlett allegedly had the vehicle towed from the home and taken to Staiman Recycling on Oct. 25, 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Threatening messages leads to stalking charges for Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A 25-year-old Williamsport man is facing stalking charges after sending a series of threatening text and audio messages to an ex-girlfriend, police said. William Franklin Stills messaged the woman from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, threatening her, her new boyfriend, and her mother, according to an affidavit. "I will kill you ... you will be forgotten," a message said. "I'll f****** lay waste to your and your...
WJAC TV
Clearfield Co. Commissioner Scotto resigns
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Commissioner Antonio “Tony” Scotto announced his resignation from the Clearfield County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting. Scotto said he will resign effective October 10. He said he was already planning not to run for re-election in November 2023. Scotto told 6 News...
wkok.com
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor Retiring
SUNBURY – Northumberland County’s longtime president judge will be retiring at the start of the new calendar year. Judge Charles Saylor announced Tuesday he’s retiring January 6, 2023, which will be his 73rd birthday. He says that will be the right time to retire to enable the position to be placed on the ballot for his successor.
WNEP-TV 16
Accused killer captured in Union County
Police in Sunbury announced an arrest in a Sunday morning's deadly shooting. The suspect was picked up in Lewisburg late Monday night.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $250,000 sold in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Cumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket, worth $250,000, was sold at the Turkey Hill at 6708 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Thursday. The winning...
Pennsylvania school bus driver accused of assaulting student
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bus driver who drove kids to and from Tussey Mountain High School is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student for allegedly not changing which seat he was sitting in, police report. According to court documents, 71-year-old Roy Cooley is facing misdemeanor charges of endangering the […]
wkok.com
CSVT Northern Section Changing Traffic Patterns Today
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Traffic patterns on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) are changing today (Tuesday) in the Northern section work zone. Southbound traffic, that was using the median crossovers to the northbound lane, will now be shifted onto the recently completed section of the southbound...
Child missing from Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — A 13-year-old who is missing (runaway) from Montoursville was last seen in Philadelphia, according to Montoursville Police Department. Kenzie Zebreeyah Johnson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Market and 10th streets in Philadelphia. Johnson is described as being African-American, 5'1" tall and 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Montoursville Police are asking anyone who has heard from her since Sept. 19 to contact them at 570-368-2488. If anyone sees Johnson, they should contact the local police station that has jurisdiction in that area.
Comments / 0