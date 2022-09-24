Williamsport, Pa. — A man who lived on the same property where the remains of two young girls were found was released on nominal bail today in Lycoming County Court. Ronald Butler, 54, was granted intensive supervised bail with conditions based on Rule 600 in the Pennsylvania Code that requires a trial be held within the first 180 days of the filing of a complaint. Butler has been in jail more than 180 days without being placed on the trial list. ...

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO