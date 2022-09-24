ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SFGate

AP source: Funding bill includes more than $12B on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than $12 billion in Ukraine-related aid will be included as part of stopgap spending bill that would fund the federal government into mid-December, a person familiar with the legislation said Monday. The funding package, which Congress is set to consider this week, will also provide...
FOREIGN POLICY
SFGate

Kremlin announces vote, paves way to annex part of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin paved the way Tuesday to annex more of Ukraine and escalate the war by claiming that residents of a large swath overwhelmingly supported joining with Russia in stage-managed referendums the U.S. and its Western allies have dismissed as illegitimate. Pro-Moscow officials said all...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chiang Kai Shek
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ralph Gonsalves
TheDailyBeast

Biden Administration Approves $1.1 Billion More in Military Aid to Ukraine

The U.S. is set to provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package of $1.1 billion, the Biden administration said Wednesday. The 22nd and latest installment of assistance brings the total sum of American aid to more than $16.2 billion since the Russian invasion began in February. It follows referendums in four areas of Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists to determine if the regions—Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson—should join Russia. The referendums have been roundly denounced by Kyiv and Western nations as Kremlin-rigged and illegal. “We will not be deterred from supporting Ukraine, we will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people, and provide them with the security assistance they need to defend themselves, for as long as it takes,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. The funding will be used to purchase weapons systems and equipment used to defend Ukraine in the long-term, according to the Associated Press. An announcement regarding a more immediate dispatch of weapons from the U.S. to Ukraine is expected early next week.Read it at Associated Press
U.S. POLITICS
SFGate

Russia Begins Mobilizing Ukrainians to Fight Against Their Own Country

KYIV, Ukraine — In the occupied city of Kherson, some Ukrainian men believe that if they break their own arms, maybe the Russians will not force them into military service. Others are hiding in basements. Some are trying to run even though they are forbidden from leaving the city, residents said, and virtually everyone is afraid.
POLITICS
SFGate

Gunman kills Chinese-Pakistani national in Karachi, wounds 2

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A gunman posing as a dental patient shot and killed a dual national Chinese-Pakistani man working in a dental clinic in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Wednesday before fleeing the scene, police said. A Chinese couple running the clinic was wounded in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Judge seeks Puerto Rico power company debt restructuring

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a fresh round of mediation talks aimed at restructuring more than $8 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company as it struggles to recover from Hurricane Fiona. In addition, U.S. District Court Judge Laura...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Western China#United#Chinese#The U N General Assembly
The Associated Press

Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday. “Whoever ordered this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy