PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire

MILLCREEK, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority.

The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home.

(Courtesy of United Fire Authority)

(Courtesy of United Fire Authority)

(Courtesy of United Fire Authority)

(Courtesy of United Fire Authority)

Officials say there are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information is currently available.

