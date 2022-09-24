Read full article on original website
The Point, Sept. 28, 2022: What Floridians should expect as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Florida Storms: Life-threatening storm surge possible as Major Hurricane Ian makes landfall Wednesday. “Storm surge flooding is forecast to be exacerbated by flooding from heavy rainfall, with the Weather Prediction Center placing a high risk for flash flooding from Daytona Beach to Orlando and Tampa on Wednesday. The risk for flooding is forecast to expand by Thursday, likely including places like Jacksonville and Gainesville. Rainfall from Hurricane Ian is expected to be highest from Jacksonville to Orlando, extending southwestward toward Tampa and Fort Myers. Rainfall estimates in these areas of between 10 and 20 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.”
Life-threatening storm surge possible as Major Hurricane Ian makes landfall Wednesday
Ian is forecast to bring life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains, strong winds, and even the risk of tornadoes as it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday. The early morning update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show a very strong Hurricane Ian off the Gulf Coast of Florida, with a landfall expected to occur during the late morning or early afternoon hours Wednesday. Much of the Peninsula is under tropical alerts, with storm surge and flooding expected to make for dangerous conditions across the state through Wednesday and Thursday.
The Point, Sept. 27, 2022: Florida Gulf Coast, inland areas brace for impending arrival of Hurricane Ian
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Florida Storms: Ian a major hurricane, tornado risk ramps up across South Florida today. “Ian has become the second major hurricane of the 2022 season, and intensification is projected to continue. As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Ian is a strong category three hurricane with sustained winds of 25 miles per hour. Its center of circulation is over the western tip of Cuba and its forward motion is northward at 12 miles per hour.”
Ian a major hurricane, tornado risk ramps up across South Florida today
Ian has become the second major hurricane of the 2022 season, and intensification is projected to continue. As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Ian is a strong category three hurricane with sustained winds of 25 miles per hour. Its center of circulation is over the western tip of Cuba and its forward motion is northward at 12 miles per hour. Conditions over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will be supportive of thunderstorm development, and Ian is expected to strengthen further, as its core pushes off Cuba and over the warm Gulf waters late Tuesday morning.
Gainesville hotels shoulder influx of evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian
Weather forecasters are warning Florida residents that the hurricane looming eerily on the state’s west coast has the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating wind damage and considerable flooding. Many residents are not willing to stay home and see if those forecasts turn into reality. And numerous evacuees...
Ian becomes a hurricane, alerts issued from Tarpon Springs southward
In the eastern Caribbean Sea, Ian strengthened into a hurricane with winds up to 75 miles an hour early on Monday morning. The category one storm is expected to undergo rapid intensification over the next few days, and it could become a major hurricane off Florida’s Sun Coast by midweek.
As Hurricane Ian makes it trek towards the Gulf Coast, Gov. DeSantis asks residents to remain calm
With Hurricane Ian churning toward the west coast of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Monday morning in Tallahassee where he urged the public to stay calm and laid out the state’s efforts to assist the population. As of 11 a.m. Monday, the storm’s location is...
The Point, Sept. 26, 2022: Tropical Storm Ian becomes hurricane, with north central Florida in its possible path
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • National Hurricane Center: Hurricane Ian Advisory 13: Ian Becomes a Hurricane and Additional Rapid Strengthening Is Expected Today. Expected to Produce Significant Wind and Storm Surge Impacts In Western Cuba. • Florida Storms: Ian becomes...
Live updates: Hurricane Ian on path toward Gulf Coast, north central Florida
This is a live event and this page will be updated as necessary as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida. You can also sign up to receive local updates through Alert Florida. WUFT’s Amy Galo reports on Hurricane Ian preparations from Wesley Chapel, Florida, a suburb in the Tampa Bay area.
