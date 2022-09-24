Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Stanford Steve puts Michigan on upset alert for road trip vs. Iowa
ESPN’s Stanford Steve broke down the upcoming game between No. 4 Michigan and unraked Iowa during a SportsCenter appearance with Scott Van Pelt. Needless to say, this game is intriguing for a number of reasons. “Michgan hits the road to take on Iowa,” said Van Pelt as he set...
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz shares thoughts on facing different Michigan QB in 2022
Ahead of Iowa’s matchup with Michigan this weekend, Hawekyes’ head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the Wolverines’ quarterbacks JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara and how much they change this year’s Michigan squad. Last year, Michigan dominated Iowa with McNamara at quarterback, and Ferentz believes McCarthy makes this...
saturdaytradition.com
Desmond Howard names Week 4 Game Changers, includes B1G RB
Michigan running back Blake Corum probably didn’t need much help getting props from former Wolverine Desmond Howard this weekend. Even if Howard didn’t win the Heisman Trophy at Michigan, it doesn’t take a former “Michigan Man” to see that Corum absolutely dominated the college football world this weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Taulia Tagovailoa practicing ahead of Maryland's Week 5 game against Michigan State
Taulia Tagovailoa’s status for the Maryland-Michigan State game is up in the air, but the Terrapins standout quarterback is at least on the football field this week. Tagovailoa is practicing, which is an encouraging sign for the Terrapins. Wesley Brown of 247Sports shared video of Tagovailoa throwing at Maryland’s Tuesday practice.
saturdaytradition.com
Tuck sweatin': Mel Tucker faces his first Michigan State mini-crisis
Kickoff temperature in East Lansing was a glorious 61 degrees on Saturday. You couldn’t ask for a more welcoming embrace for the first football game following the autumnal equinox. Yet Michigan State coach Mel Tucker looked as if he was coaching a game somewhere near the equator. It did...
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G program have highest graded defenses through Week 4
There are some great defenses around the country, but the B1G is home to the 2 highest graded ones in the country by PFF. Their grades were posted about by the PFF College account on Twitter. Michigan and Iowa have been dominating on defense. Iowa has the highest grade of...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat
Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Northwestern versus Penn State
Penn State football is off to a hot start to the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions are 4-0, looking to improve to 5-0 against Northwestern Saturday. The No. 11 team in the country has already dispatched of Ohio, Central Michigan, Purdue and Auburn to start the year. Northwestern has been...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides injury update on Donovan Edwards ahead of Michigan-Iowa
Michigan heads to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday to face Iowa, looking to improve its record to 5-0. The Wolverines scored 50 or more points in their first 3 games before a 34-27 win over Maryland in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh’s team, though, has been without Donovan Edwards for a good...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh searching for first-ever win in Kinnick Stadium during Michigan's Week 5 road trip
Jim Harbaugh has not had much success winning games in Kinnick Stadium as a player and a coach at Michigan. This has been a difficult place for Harbaugh to win games at and he wants to rewrite history against Iowa. Harbaugh is 0-3 all-time in games at Kinnick Stadium. Harbaugh...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Iowa's odds against Michigan boil down to 1 simple question
Can Iowa close a 39-point gap with Michigan from last December?. That is the question Saturday’s Big Ten championship game rematch at Kinnick Stadium boils down to. The Wolverines pounded the Hawkeyes 42-3 to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, teams change from year to year....
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State DC Scottie Hazelton downplays personnel issues: 'Those guys work like crazy'
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 record, while just a season ago in 2021 the Spartans had an 11-2 record. During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, MSU’s defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton addressed issues on the field. Sorta. Saying in part that the issues on the field...
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa
Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh explains why he is excited for the future under JJ McCarthy
Jim Harbaugh is excited to have a talent such as JJ McCarthy leading the way for the Michigan Wolverines. He spoke on Michigan’s quarterback position Monday, touching on what it is that makes McCarthy so exciting moving forward, despite there still being a long way to go until he’s a polished product.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo addresses Michigan State biting off more than it can chew in nonconference play
Tom Izzo spoke about Michigan State basketball’s nonconference schedule on Monday. He talked about how crazy it could be for the Spartans per Detroit Free Press’ Chris Solari. Michigan State will be facing some tough opponents in its nonconference slate. Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, and Notre Dame are just...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin addresses plans to play Drew Allar in B1G game vs. Northwestern
Penn State is moving right along with an unbeaten 4-0 record heading into Week 5. The Nittany Lions’ head coach James Franklin during Tuesday’s presser, discussed his quarterback situation with Sean Clifford and if true freshman quarterback Drew Allar will get any time in the upcoming game against Northwestern.
Maize n Brew
‘This one made it so much better’: Christian Anderson Jr. discusses Michigan official visit
Now that he has started his junior year of high school, 2024 Michigan Wolverines point guard commit Christian Anderson Jr. was able to go on an official visit to Ann Arbor, doing so this weekend. It was certainly a full circle moment for the Anderson family. “We came on an...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan DT Kris Jenkins addresses matchup with Iowa: 'They're going to give us violence'
One player on Michigan’s defense is going to taking the Iowa offense very seriously. Kris Jenkins knows that it isn’t going to be easy per Clayton Sayfie of On3 Sports. Jenkins has had his fair share of appearances for Michigan, playing in 19 total games for the Wolverines. Despite how Iowa has played in the past, he knows that the Hawkeyes aren’t going to be pushovers.
