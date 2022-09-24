Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 27, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Local families left with few options after fire restoration company suddenly goes out of business
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Families across the Puget Sound have been left with their homes unfinished by a restoration company that suddenly went out of business, potentially leaving them without a place to live if the work to their homes isn’t completed soon. Since Statewide Restoration, a fire damage...
KUOW
Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.
A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
KOMO News
Gas prices rise in Seattle, Washington state, nationally for first time in 14 weeks
SEATTLE – After 14 consecutive weeks of drops, gas prices increased in Seattle and across the nation over the past week, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Seattle boasted an average cost of $4.90 per gallon as of Sunday, marking a rise of 11.9 cents since last week. That figure is 2.5 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago.
KHQ Right Now
Bolt Creek Fire causes forced closure of US Highway 2 in western Washington
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing U.S. Highway 2 between NE Old Cascade Highway and Skyomish. WSDOT made this decision after the containment of the Bolt Creek fire jumped from 97% to 7% over the weekend. The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 11,277 acres and...
WSP apologizes after I-90 road closure causes huge impact
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol issued an apology after a really tough weekend during the closure of the westbound Interstate 90 floating bridge. State patrol sent out a letter on behalf of Captain Ron Mead, commander of operations in King County, that said, in part, “after learning of the unintended but enormous impacts this closure was having on people reaching Mercer Island Friday afternoon, the WSP and Washington State Department of Transportation began working with the Mercer Island Police Department to mitigate these impacts, but regretfully the volume of traffic made these mitigation efforts challenging at best.”
publicola.com
A Homeless Activist Worked to Help Others Living in Vehicles. This Month, the City Towed Away Her Home.
Anyone who has watched concrete blocks sprout like crocuses in the wake of RV removals knows that under Mayor Bruce Harrell, the city has taken a newly aggressive approach toward people living in their vehicles. Although Harrell says the city does not “sweep—we treat and we house”—the fact is that...
oregontoday.net
Oregon, Washington joined by Nevada in offering new prescription discount card, Sept. 27
PORTLAND, Ore.—Nevada has just joined Oregon and Washington in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80% for generic drugs and 20% for brand-name drugs. The ArrayRx Card, formerly known as Oregon/Washington Prescription Discount Card, has helped more than 550,000 participants in both states save money on needed prescription drugs for nearly two decades. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received his prescription discount card Sept. 22 to celebrate the state’s participation in the ArrayRx pharmacy discount program. “Since 2003, Oregonians have been able to access our state sponsored pharmacy discount card, and today we welcome Nevadans to the ArrayRx family,” said Trevor Douglass, DC, MPH, pharmacy purchasing director at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “Oregon and Washington have a rich history of collaborating on the pharmacy purchasing front.” By implementing the ArrayRx Card program, Nevada will be able to offer the same savings that people in Oregon and Washington have enjoyed, thanks to the expansion of the ArrayRx pooled purchasing potential. How the ArrayRx card works: For people interested in using ArrayRx, the enrollment process is simple and free, and there no age or income restrictions. For those who have insurance, they can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or their pharmacy benefit at the point of sale, whichever provides a better price. All U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs prescribed by a licensed provider are eligible for a discount. Mail-order and specialty drugs are also available. “The ArrayRx card was supportive to many Oregonians during the historic wildfires that broke out during Labor Day weekend 2020,” said Heidi Murphy, pharmacy purchasing program and ArrayRx operations manager at OHA. “Evacuees were able to contact ArrayRx and quickly get discounted medications to replace those they had to leave behind when fleeing the fires. Receiving their needed medications helped provide some stability in an otherwise stressful and difficult situation.” Donna Sullivan, chief pharmacy officer for the Washington Health Care Authority, ArrayRx offers pharmacy benefit management services for local government, private sector businesses, labor organizations and individuals. “Between 2003 and 2022, 1.2 million participants in Oregon and Washington benefitted from the ArrayRx services,” Sullivan said. “We welcome the residents of Nevada to receive the same prescription drug discounts through the ArrayRx Card.” To learn more about the ArrayRX Discount Card, visit www.arrayrxcard.com. The website is available in Spanish at: https://www.arrayrxcard.com/es.
The Suburban Times
Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange to Celebrate Grand Reopening of $72.6 Million Shopping Center
Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will cut the ribbon on its newly expanded and upgraded $72.6 million shopping center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 am. As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military...
KOMO News
Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire. No injuries or pollution were reported.
rentonreporter.com
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
KEPR
Popular Tri-Cities restaurant opens brick and mortar shop
Kennewick Wash. — A popular Tri-Cities business now has a brick and mortar location opening soon in Kennewick. Brothers Cheesesteaks is hoping to give Philly a run for their money. Started in 2018, Brothers have quickly made a name for themselves in the community and say they are excited to take the next step with their business.
myedmondsnews.com
Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish
If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire. There...
Third week of Bolt Creek Fire brings challenging conditions, new evacuation warnings
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Very dry conditions and a red flag warning on Monday are adding to the challenges presented by the Bolt Creek Fire. The blaze that started Sept. 10 is now in its third week, relentlessly burning near Skykomish just west of Stevens Pass. So far it has...
ncwlife.com
U.S. 2 closed again as fire burns near roadway
U.S. Highway 2 was closed again overnight as the Bolt Creek Fire once again burned close to the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is no estimate on when the highway will reopen. The fire has burned more than 11,000 acres since first being reported Sept. 9...
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month, killing all 10 people on board.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you happen to live in Washington and you are looking for new places to visit, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Washington that are great choices for a short getaway with some friends but are also amazing options for a longer holiday, if you happen to have more free time. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. If you have already visited them, share your experience in the comment. Until then, here's what made it on the list when it comes to beautiful places in Washington.
seattleschild.com
3 Easy kid friendly fall hikes
Celebrate the new season with 3 easy kid friendly fall hikes. Whether your kid runs ahead like a fleet-footed mountain goat or slides along like a spotted slug, here are a few places around the Seattle area where you can enjoy the journey with kids in tow. Perhaps the highlight...
