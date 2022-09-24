ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Clarion Ledger

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin lays out challenges of battling Kentucky QB Will Levis

OXFORD − Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin and his defensive assistants have spent this week doing what hopeful NFL fanbases have been doing since the spring: watching Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. The No. 11 Rebels (4-0) host the No. 8 Wildcats (4-0) from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). One of the marquee matchups will be how Ole Miss' defense fares against Levis. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Levis as the fourth-best...
The Associated Press

Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday with heavy winds and rain after strengthening to a catastrophic storm that was likely to deliver devastating floods. The center of the massive Category 4 storm lingered offshore for hours, which was likely to mean more rain and damage from a hurricane that was trudging on a track that would have it making landfall north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area. Catastrophic storm surges could push 12 to 18 feet (3.6 to 5.5 meters) of water across more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) of coastline, from Bonita Beach to Englewood, forecasters warned. “This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, stressing that people in Ian’s path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there. Off the coast on Sanibel Island near Fort Myers, swirling water flooded streets and was halfway up mailbox posts by mid-morning. Seawater rushed out of Tampa Bay, leaving parts of the muddy bottom exposed, and waves crashed over the end of a wooden pier at Naples.
Raleigh News & Observer

Talking Preps 09.27.22: Hurricane Ian and Week 7 of the HS football season

A new Talking Preps debuts Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. (replays after). On tap:. ▪ We discuss how Hurricane Ian is forcing major changes to the high school football schedule and how school districts are reacting. ▪ We’ll remember Mallard Creek coach Ralph Hammond, who was tragically killed last...
