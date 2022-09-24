ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Picayune Item

City of Picayune to expand sewage service to exit 10 with grants

The city of Picayune is partnering with the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors and the Pearl River County Utility Authority to extend sewer services to exit 10 along Interstate 59 as part of an economic development effort. Pearl River County Economic Development District Director Lindsay Ward said the project...
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Phase two start date of Highway 11 still up in air

As it currently stands, phase two of the Highway 11 widening project is in the planning phase with no concrete start date. Phase two will involve constructing a new bridge on Highway 11 crossing the East Hobolochitto creek. Head engineer on this project, Dexter Childs, said the next phase will...
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Aldermen discuss incoming Popeyes location

During Tuesday’s Poplarville Board of Alderman meeting, the Board approved an MDOT boring permit application along Highway 26 at the site of an incoming Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen restaurant. The Popeye’s restaurant will be located across from the Love’s Truck stop on Highway 26 E. There has been no date announced of the incoming restaurant’s grand opening since the restaurant is currently undergoing the necessary processes with Code Enforcement Kolby Davis.
POPLARVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Fire destroyed a vacant Napa Auto Parts store in Lumberton on Tuesday. According to Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill, the fire was first reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. on West Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames were visible on top of the store.
LUMBERTON, MS
Picayune Item

Outstanding PRCC Employee for August recognized

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Latissa Dorsett, Administrative Assistant to Practical Nursing at Pearl River Community College, was surprised by several administrators and co-workers with the announcement she had been selected as Outstanding PRCC Employee for August 2022. She was given a certificate, gift card, flowers, and balloons while co-workers praised her hard work.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

WJTV 12

Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Mark Gibson arrested for indictment alleging he forged document to gain ownership of a Poplarville home

Mark Gibson, a local developer, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23, for allegedly forging a document so he could claim ownership of a house he did not own. According to a press release from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, a complaint against 64-year-old Mark Allen Gibson, of 70 Magnolia Ridge Lane, was filed on April 8, 2021. In the complaint, the victim stated Gibson fraudulently obtained ownership of a house and property in the Poplarville area.
POPLARVILLE, MS
News Break
Politics
fox8live.com

Judge blocks Mayor Cantrell from using funds from Wisner Trust

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish civil court judge sided with the City Council, granting a restraining order that freezes any spending from the Wisner Trust. The council asked Judge Kern Reese to pause the city’s use of millions of dollars from the Wisner Trust which Mayor Cantrell has used to fund various non-profits. The Wisner Trust sends millions of dollars to the city and private entities each year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

More bullets flying on the I-10

There’s been another shooting on the interstate in New Orleans. It happened Sunday afternoon, shortly before 2:00pm. Initially police did not report the shooting as having happened on the I-10, but today confirmed it did occur on the interstate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDAM-TV

MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Picayune Item

MBI asking for public’s help to identify deceased man found in Forrest County

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an African American male subject found deceased in Forrest County. The subject was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59. He was wearing red and white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes, and an American Fighter shirt. He is believed to be around 15- 25 years old and around 5 foot 9 inches tall.
FORREST COUNTY, MS

