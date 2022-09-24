ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cubs Willson Contreras Gets 2nd Chance at Final Goodbye at Wrigley

Willson Contreras’ second chance at a final goodbye originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras is about to find out. The Cubs’ World Series-winning, All-Star catcher returned to the Cubs’ lineup from an ankle injury Tuesday for the start of the final homestand of the year — what’s expected to be his final homestand as a Cub.
White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener

Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Details Passion for Old-School Muscle Cars

Zach LaVine details passion for old-school muscle cars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When asked about his offseason during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Unfiltered with David Kaplan, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine gave an interesting tidbit about his life outside of basketball. “(I’m) really into old...
