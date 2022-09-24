Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
City of Picayune to expand sewage service to exit 10 with grants
The city of Picayune is partnering with the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors and the Pearl River County Utility Authority to extend sewer services to exit 10 along Interstate 59 as part of an economic development effort. Pearl River County Economic Development District Director Lindsay Ward said the project...
WDSU
SWB employee accused of threatening to 'drag' city employee after parking tickets issued
NEW ORLEANS — An employee at the embattled New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is accused of threatening a New Orleans parking enforcement officer. The New Orleans Office of Inspector General said this started after tickets were issued this year in the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street near the sewerage and water board office.
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, New Orleans officials cart away trash, making good on vow to organizers
City Hall officials have made good on their promise to clear trash out of Lincoln Beach, which is technically closed to the public but was adopted by community activists who have worked to make it more accommodating for visitors. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which is pursuing redevelopment plans at the...
WDSU
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
texarkanafyi.com
Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Mandeville – 9/26/22
TWU has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for Mandeville residents. A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences in Mandeville,. This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that. contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result...
Picayune Item
Highway Patrol worked fatal collision in Harrison County
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a fatal collision that occurred in Harrison County on Thursday. According to a departmental release, the collision occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 a.m.. Upon responding to the call on Highway 53 in Harrison County, troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol determined the crash involved a fatality.
Pedestrian dead after hit by multiple vehicles in Kenner
Police say a pedestrian died on the scene near Williams Blvd. and Veterans Memorial Blvd. Wednesday morning. Kenner Police Captain Michael Cunningham confirmed the fatality just before 7:00am. He said it happened in the northbound lanes
Rocket Lab’s engine test facility moves to Stennis
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rocket Lab will locate an engine test facility for its new large rocket Neutron at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Hancock County. Rocket Lab has selected Stennis Space Center as the site of the test and development complex for Archimedes, its Neutron rocket engines. “The strong support from NASA and […]
HURRICANE HUNTER: Dr. Steve takes flight inside Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Steve Caparotta has taken flight inside Major Hurricane Ian. Dr. Steve left Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS at 5:30 Tuesday morning. The flight traveled across the Gulf of Mexico and entered Ian as it moved away from Cuba. Data recorded from Dr. Steve’s first pass through Ian’s eye helped the National Hurricane Center’s forecasters determine how strong Ian is as it emerged into the Gulf of Mexico.
WDSU
Summer-like again today and tomorrow, but a cold front on the way
NEW ORLEANS — First and foremost, we are watching Tropical Storm Ian closely, but we are not in the cone and models are still keeping it east of us.Click here for the latest information on Ian. Meanwhile, locally, it’s another summerlike day! Today is mostly sunny and hot with...
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Ian expected to become Cat 4 hurricane in Gulf, make Florida landfall
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane Sunday as it heads for the Gulf of Mexico, according National Hurricane Center forecasters. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, Ian was located 395 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour. A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman, and a hurricane watch was in effect for parts of Cuba.
WLOX
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 20-year fight between a longtime Biloxi family and the state of Mississippi was finally settled Friday when a judge ruled John Bret Aldrich owns the 1.5 acre property south of U.S. 90 and west of Oak Street. It’s the spot where Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant once sat, and Lady Luck Casino would later call home.
How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?
Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
theadvocate.com
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
NOLA.com
Twice in 2½ hours, armed robber holds up pedestrians on Jefferson Avenue in New Orleans
Twice in about 2½ hours, an armed robber in a car held up pedestrians a mile apart on Jefferson Avenue in Uptown New Orleans, the Police Department said Saturday. 900 block of Jefferson - Two men, both 29, and two women, 28 and 29, were walking near Magazine Street on Friday night when two men and a woman pulled up in a white four-door sedan. A passenger emerged from the car and demanded their property. Three of the four victims complied. The robber and the others in the car drove away lakebound on Jefferson. The police were called at 10:08 p.m.
WDSU
City attorney rules that Mayor Cantrell is considered an employee of the city, travel policy pertains
NEW ORLEANS — The city attorney has ruled that all elected officials, including the mayor, are deemed as city employees, and a policy of travel pertains. The policy says all employees cannot upgrade their flights to first class, even though Mayor Cantrell has admitted to doing so. If employees...
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
Picayune Item
No. 15 Pearl River battles for win at No. 16 East Central
DECATUR, Miss. — In its third consecutive ranked matchup, the No. 15 Pearl River women’s soccer team hit the road Tuesday to knock off No. 16 East Central 1-0. “It’s definitely a good day. It’s always tough to play against East Central and we were able to come out with a win,” Pearl River coach Henrik Madsen said. “Last week was a tough week playing a pair of top-10 teams. Tonight’s result was a good way to rebound for us. I think the girls battled. It wasn’t our best game, but they battled through it and made it happen.”
