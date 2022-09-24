ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Picayune Item

City of Picayune to expand sewage service to exit 10 with grants

The city of Picayune is partnering with the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors and the Pearl River County Utility Authority to extend sewer services to exit 10 along Interstate 59 as part of an economic development effort. Pearl River County Economic Development District Director Lindsay Ward said the project...
PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power

METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
texarkanafyi.com

Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Mandeville – 9/26/22

TWU has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for Mandeville residents. A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences in Mandeville,. This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that. contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Picayune Item

Highway Patrol worked fatal collision in Harrison County

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a fatal collision that occurred in Harrison County on Thursday. According to a departmental release, the collision occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 a.m.. Upon responding to the call on Highway 53 in Harrison County, troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol determined the crash involved a fatality.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Rocket Lab’s engine test facility moves to Stennis

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rocket Lab will locate an engine test facility for its new large rocket Neutron at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Hancock County. Rocket Lab has selected Stennis Space Center as the site of the test and development complex for Archimedes, its Neutron rocket engines. “The strong support from NASA and […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WAFB

HURRICANE HUNTER: Dr. Steve takes flight inside Ian

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Steve Caparotta has taken flight inside Major Hurricane Ian. Dr. Steve left Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS at 5:30 Tuesday morning. The flight traveled across the Gulf of Mexico and entered Ian as it moved away from Cuba. Data recorded from Dr. Steve’s first pass through Ian’s eye helped the National Hurricane Center’s forecasters determine how strong Ian is as it emerged into the Gulf of Mexico.
BILOXI, MS
NOLA.com

Tropical Storm Ian expected to become Cat 4 hurricane in Gulf, make Florida landfall

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane Sunday as it heads for the Gulf of Mexico, according National Hurricane Center forecasters. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, Ian was located 395 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour. A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman, and a hurricane watch was in effect for parts of Cuba.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?

Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
ARABI, LA
theadvocate.com

This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.

Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Twice in 2½ hours, armed robber holds up pedestrians on Jefferson Avenue in New Orleans

Twice in about 2½ hours, an armed robber in a car held up pedestrians a mile apart on Jefferson Avenue in Uptown New Orleans, the Police Department said Saturday. 900 block of Jefferson - Two men, both 29, and two women, 28 and 29, were walking near Magazine Street on Friday night when two men and a woman pulled up in a white four-door sedan. A passenger emerged from the car and demanded their property. Three of the four victims complied. The robber and the others in the car drove away lakebound on Jefferson. The police were called at 10:08 p.m.
Picayune Item

No. 15 Pearl River battles for win at No. 16 East Central

DECATUR, Miss. — In its third consecutive ranked matchup, the No. 15 Pearl River women’s soccer team hit the road Tuesday to knock off No. 16 East Central 1-0. “It’s definitely a good day. It’s always tough to play against East Central and we were able to come out with a win,” Pearl River coach Henrik Madsen said. “Last week was a tough week playing a pair of top-10 teams. Tonight’s result was a good way to rebound for us. I think the girls battled. It wasn’t our best game, but they battled through it and made it happen.”
PEARL RIVER, LA

