Raleigh News & Observer
Steve Clifford thinks one tweak can be game-changer for LaMelo Ball in new NBA season
Kelly Oubre was describing the nuances of drawing contact on drives to the basket when he took a peek to his right and noticed LaMelo Ball waiting nearby. “I think it’s just that refs see how we look, you know what I mean?” the Charlotte Hornets swingman said with a smile Tuesday while looking slyly in Ball’s direction. “They are like, ‘They are pretty boys, man. They’ll be all right. They can take a little beating.’ But man, we be getting fouled more than anybody else. It’s just what it is.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Says He’s In The Prime Of His Career
At 33, it's about time for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler to start having to answer to the question. On Tuesday, he was asked if he was in the prime of his career. Butler, who is coming off the best postseason of his career, said he felt he has reached that point.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jets Dodge T.J. Watt, But Still Must Brace For Alex Highsmith
The Jets got lucky that Steelers' T.J. Watt will be out this for the game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. While the NFL's leading sack producer from a season removed is still nursing an injury, now the Jets have to worry about Pittsburgh's team leader in sacks this season, linebacker Alex Highsmith.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer
D.J. Jones Enters Concussion Protocol After Week 3 Win
Denver Broncos starting defensive lineman D.J. Jones has landed in the league's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during Sunday night's win over the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Monday. "Besides that, we got out pretty clean," Hackett told reporters. What happens next on the Broncos?...
Raleigh News & Observer
Giants Hold Steady in MMQB Weekly Power Rankings
The New York Giants' ability to keep things close against the Dallas Cowboys through three quarters on Monday night was good enough to hold them steady at No. 17 in the MMQB weekly NFL power rankings. The Giants missed a massive opportunity to walk into a winnable Bears game at...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers Sign WR John Hightower to Practice Squad
The Chargers have signed wide receiver John Hightower to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. The addition of Hightower comes on the heels of the team losing wide receiver Jalen Guyton for the season following a torn ACL suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.
NFL
