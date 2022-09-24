ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Chicago

Jets' Zach Wilson Set to Return Sunday Vs. Steelers

Jets’ Zach Wilson Set to Return Sunday Vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is clear to return to action as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday. Wilson, 23, sustained a right...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: An Army Player Goes in the First Round

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add a weapon for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There were copious amounts of significant injuries heading into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, and even more after games ended this past Monday night. The Chargers' losses may have contributed to...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Who Is Bears Linebacker Joe Thomas? Players Worth Watching

Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

