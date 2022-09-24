Read full article on original website
Bears overreactions: Is scheme to blame for Fields' struggles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears improved to 2-1 with a sloppy, error-filled 23-20 win over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Honestly, it felt like a loss. Justin Fields self-proclaimed his performance as “trash” and vowed to be...
Jets’ Zach Wilson Set to Return Sunday Vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is clear to return to action as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday. Wilson, 23, sustained a right...
Smith is a top pass coverage linebacker since 2018 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith has been one of the best pass coverage linebackers since entering the NFL in 2018, according to some statistics. A statistic from Zebra Technologies ranks Smith second in allowed passer rating as the...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add a weapon for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There were copious amounts of significant injuries heading into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, and even more after games ended this past Monday night. The Chargers' losses may have contributed to...
Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker...
McAfee loses after A.Q. Shipley bashes Joe DeNardo
Things got heated Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show after someone besmirched the name of legendary weatherman Joe DeNardo. Former NFL center, Penn State grad and Moon Area native A.Q. Shipley admitted to McAfee that he wasn’t a fan of his forecasts.
Simms thinks Bears can help Fields with Lamar-like plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There wasn’t much to like from Justin Fields’ performance against the Houston Texans in the Bears’ 23-20 Week 3 win at Soldier Field. The win is nice but having the supposed future...
Justin Fields makes NFL's All-Frustrated Team through three weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's only three weeks into the NFL season and frustration has already set in for some. Whether it's a player whose team is off to an unexpected slow start, a wide receiver who isn't getting...
Multiple MLB insiders peg Giants as Judge landing spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As the 2022 MLB season arrives at its final week, all eyes are on Aaron Judge. Sitting at 60 home runs, the New York Yankees slugger is one dinger away from tying Roger Maris for...
