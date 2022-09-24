Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. For a while it looked hopeful U.S. stock markets had fallen as far as they could this year. Since June, stocks had been chugging back. Now we're in the early days of fall, and the S&P 500 is coming off a fresh 2022 low Tuesday. There could be more selling to come, as well. The Fed is sticking to its aggressive anti-inflation plan, while the upcoming batch of corporate earnings could offer some more dire news, even if companies have lowered expectations. Stock futures seesawed Wednesday morning following a new development from the UK (see below).

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO