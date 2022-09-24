Read full article on original website
Vice President Kamala Harris warns of China's 'disturbing behavior'
Vice President Kamala Harris called out China's recent "disturbing behavior" in the Taiwan Strait, during a speech at a U.S. military base on Wednesday.
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
A Game About Sheep Is Going Viral in China Even as Gaming Regulation Remains Tight
A new game called "Sheep a Sheep" that sits within Tencent's WeChat surged in popularity earlier this month despite ongoing restrictions on China's gaming industry. "WeChat and ByteDance don't currently require a game license to publish their HTML5 games on their platforms," said Rich Bishop, CEO of AppInChina, which publishes international software in China.
WTO Says It's Not ‘Shying Away' From Qatar World Cup Controversy as It Teams Up With FIFA
The benefits of working with FIFA to create more jobs in Africa offsets the ongoing controversies surrounding Qatar's hosting of the World Cup this year, the head of the World Trade Organization said. Qatar has increasingly been put under the microscope for its treatment of migrant workers engaged in construction...
FIFA・
‘We Are Not Rich:' A Couple Share One Money Tip That Lets Them Travel Full Time — on Land and Sea
"What if I were to die tomorrow, what would you do for the rest of your life?" That's what Malaysian Samantha Khoo asked her Singaporean husband Rene Sullivan in 2017, when he came home late from a long day of work. "It was really sudden and it took me some...
A New Wave of UK Port Labor Strikes Begins, With ‘Massive Impact' for Christmas Supply Chain
The Unite union currently striking at the Port of Liverpool announced a second strike from Oct. 11-Oct. 17. The U.S. is the top trade partner, representing 30% of Port of Liverpool volume. Approximately $1 billion in trade is moved weekly at the Port of Liverpool. Unite, the union representing dock...
Fingers Point At Russia In Baltic Undersea Pipeline Attack
Danish Armed ForcesEU and other officials say the available evidence increasingly points to deliberate acts causing ruptures in two Baltic Sea gas pipelines.
The U.S. and Europe Are Running Out of Weapons to Send to Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held a special meeting of the alliance's arms directors to discuss ways to refill member nations' weapons stockpiles. But ramping up defense production is no quick or easy feat. The U.S. has been by far the largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine in its war...
Wílmar Barrios' Stunner Highlights Colombia's 3-2 Comeback Vs. Mexico at Levi's Stadium
Barrios’ stunner highlights Colombia’s 3-2 comeback vs. Mexico at Levi's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Football can oftentimes be a tale of two halves – just ask Mexico. After a promising first half where Mexico led 2-0 and unquestionably looked the better side with fluid attacking...
Covid Vaccination Linked to Slight Increase in Menstrual Cycle, NIH Study Confirms
A study funded by the NIH found that Covid vaccination was linked to a temporary increase in women's menstrual cycles by an average of less than a day. Nearly 20,000 people participated in the study across Canada, the U.K., the U.S., Europe and other parts of the world who received one of nine different vaccines.
JPMorgan's Erdoes: In This Turbulent Market, There Are Opportunities Everywhere
In this turbulent market, opportunities abound, according to JPMorgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes. Stocks have been trading in a bear market this year as investors navigate inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and talk of a potential recession. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rebounded after hitting a fresh low for the year in the prior session.
Osterholm says COVID is spiking in Europe and could hit the US next
COVID-19 cases, hospitalization, and deaths are down nationwide, but health experts continue to warn that the pandemic isn’t over, with another spike expected this fall.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. For a while it looked hopeful U.S. stock markets had fallen as far as they could this year. Since June, stocks had been chugging back. Now we're in the early days of fall, and the S&P 500 is coming off a fresh 2022 low Tuesday. There could be more selling to come, as well. The Fed is sticking to its aggressive anti-inflation plan, while the upcoming batch of corporate earnings could offer some more dire news, even if companies have lowered expectations. Stock futures seesawed Wednesday morning following a new development from the UK (see below).
Biden Warns Oil Industry Not to Raise Gas Prices as Hurricane Ian Nears
President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast. “Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the start of a conference on hunger in America.
