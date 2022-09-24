ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Fugitive out of Harrison County has been taken into custody by the WCSO and VPD

A fugitive out of Harrison County has been taken into custody in a joint effort by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Vicksburg Police Department. Several days ago, Sheriff Martin Pace and Deputy Police Chief Troy Kimble received information that 16-year-old Javion Latwan Marque Washington was possibly in the Vicksburg area. Surveillance was then set up at a location where Washington was believed to be hiding, the 1100 block of Avenue D.
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
CLEARED: I-10 westbound near Exit 41 cleared after wrecks

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic on I-10 westbound near Exit 41 is now cleared after two Wednesday morning wrecks, according to Captain Goldsworthy with Biloxi PD. Goldsworthy said a large boat was knocked off a trailer by a truck, and there was another accident just east of the area. Traffic was backed up as the wrecks were cleared.
Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department confirms the identity of the body as 32-year-old Kevin Berg of Picayune. Berg was reported missing by his family mid-September. Ogden...
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
MBI asking for public’s help to identify deceased man found in Forrest County

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an African American male subject found deceased in Forrest County. The subject was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59. He was wearing red and white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes, and an American Fighter shirt. He is believed to be around 15- 25 years old and around 5 foot 9 inches tall.
Woman gets life for murder of Lamar County man

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman who was found guilty of murdering a Lamar County man in 2018 was sentenced on Friday, September 23. The family of Thomas Burns, 54, reported him missing when they couldn’t contact him or find him at his home on Purvis-Oloh Road. The next day, Lamar County deputies found […]
Body of missing person found in ditch on Liberty Road

The body of a person who was reported missing about a week ago was found on Liberty Road Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the case was reported that morning between 7 and 7:30. The caller reported that after seeing a deceased...
Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to MPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at M & M food mart around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. There they discovered a single male victim, 27, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to the hospital...
5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
No. 15 Pearl River battles for win at No. 16 East Central

DECATUR, Miss. — In its third consecutive ranked matchup, the No. 15 Pearl River women’s soccer team hit the road Tuesday to knock off No. 16 East Central 1-0. “It’s definitely a good day. It’s always tough to play against East Central and we were able to come out with a win,” Pearl River coach Henrik Madsen said. “Last week was a tough week playing a pair of top-10 teams. Tonight’s result was a good way to rebound for us. I think the girls battled. It wasn’t our best game, but they battled through it and made it happen.”
