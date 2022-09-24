Joe Adams’ football career could be summed up with one word: Electrifying. He returned five career punts for touchdowns — third in SEC history — won national awards and was a first-team All-American. But his time as a Razorback wouldn’t have happened without a last-minute change of heart. The signing day decision to play for his home-state Razorbacks meant the Hogs would be loaded with some all-time greats. But Adams didn’t want to take on the task of stepping into another legend’s number. Adams made No. 3 his own, dazzling fans and opposing defenses alike with his shiftiness and speed as he became one of the best receivers in school history. Now, having been inducted into the Razorbacks’ Hall of Honor, Adams’ spot as an Arkansas legend is secure.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO