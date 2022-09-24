Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Two Razorbacks Advance at ITF Hilton Head 15K
HILTON HEAD, S.C. – The Arkansas women’s tennis team had two individuals competing in the ITF Hilton Head 15K, starting today with the singles and doubles main draw. Senior Kelly Keller and freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso both won their singles matches in the Round of 32 to advance on in the main draw. Keller was selected as a wildcard in the main draw, facing the other wildcard Madison Hill in the first round. Keller won in a dominant fashion, taking down Hill 6-0, 6-2. Freshman Carolina Gomez was the No. 5 seed in the tournament and face Georgia Bulldog, Mai Nirundorm in her first match. Gomez came out on top to advance on, 6-2, 6-4.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks No. 16 in national coaches’ poll
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 16 in the third national coaches’ cross country poll of the season. The Razorbacks will be in race mode this week as they compete on Friday, Sept. 30, in the Chile Pepper Festival. Race time is 5 p.m. over an 8,000m course...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#14 Arkansas Places 12th at SEC Match Play
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Arkansas slipped one spot and finished 12th (841 / +1) after 54 holes of stroke play at the SEC Match Play, hosted by Jerry Pate at Old Overton Club. The event will conclude Tuesday with one round of match play. Arkansas will square off versus Kentucky. The two teams will be first off the tee with a 7:30 am (CT) start time.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas No. 13 in national coaches’ poll
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 13 in the third national coaches’ cross country poll this season after finishing ninth amid a loaded field of teams at the Oklahoma State Jamboree this past weekend. The Razorbacks compete in the Chile Pepper Festival on Friday, Sept. 30, at 4:30...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs vs. Alabama Gameday Info
#20 Arkansas takes on #2 Alabama this Saturday at 2:30pm! Be sure to download your tickets before the game. It’s a RED OUT No matter where your seats are on Saturday, be sure to wear RED. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 176: Joe Adams
Joe Adams’ football career could be summed up with one word: Electrifying. He returned five career punts for touchdowns — third in SEC history — won national awards and was a first-team All-American. But his time as a Razorback wouldn’t have happened without a last-minute change of heart. The signing day decision to play for his home-state Razorbacks meant the Hogs would be loaded with some all-time greats. But Adams didn’t want to take on the task of stepping into another legend’s number. Adams made No. 3 his own, dazzling fans and opposing defenses alike with his shiftiness and speed as he became one of the best receivers in school history. Now, having been inducted into the Razorbacks’ Hall of Honor, Adams’ spot as an Arkansas legend is secure.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Bell Named Director of Baseball Strength & Conditioning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Hunter Bell, a former collegiate baseball player and University of Arkansas at Monticello graduate, has been named the director of strength and conditioning for the Razorback baseball program. Bell comes to Arkansas from Elon, where he spent the past year as an assistant sports performance coach....
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma and Texas Meltdown, Iowa State-Baylor Game Rigged
Big 12 conference opened this past weekend (yes, I am aware that Kansas and West Virginia played in Week 2, Karen) and we saw several competitive games go the exact opposite of how Vegas saw things going. In fact, all three games that involved Big 12 foes went against the...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Mia Cochran earns SEC Freshman of the Week honor
BIRMINGHAM – Mia Cochran claimed the SEC Freshman of the Week honor following her debut race as a Razorback in the Oklahoma State Jamboree this past weekend. Racing in an elite field, which included 12 nationally ranked teams, Cochran placed 24th with a time of 20:54.5 among 223 runners on a very challenging course. Cochran finished fourth among freshmen in the race, following a pair of true freshmen from Oklahoma State along with one from Stanford.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Game Time Announcement: Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Tankersley, Defense Lead Hogs to Top 10 Road Win
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 20 Razorbacks (7-2-1, 2-1-0 SEC) made the most of their latest trip to South Carolina as the Hogs took down the No. 8 Gamecocks (6-2-3, 1-2-0 SEC) 1-0 in Columbia for the first time in 17 years. Junior Ava Tankersley provided the match’s only...
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Tankersley Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Junior forward Ava Tankersley was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Tankersley assisted in the game-winning goal against Auburn on Thursday, then netted the game-winner at No. 8 South Carolina on Sunday. Her three points this week increased her season total...
Red Raiders Announce Kickoff Time vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 8.
poncacitynow.com
Wade Watkins Interim Vice President for NOC Stillwater.
Northern Oklahoma College has announced Wade Watkins is the interim Vice President for NOC Stillwater. NOC President Dr. Clark Harris said, “Wade Watkins brings excellent administrative and teaching experience to the interim role of Vice President for NOC Stillwater, and he brings a passion for the NOC/OSU Gateway program. We are fortunate to have him serve in this interim role, as we work to maintain and strengthen our collaborative relationships with our educational partners.”
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Don't Miss Saturday's Pregame Flyover!
Arkansas will welcome four Beechcraft T-6 Texan II from the 459th Flying Training Squadron for a pregame flyover this Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium before the Hogs’ top-25 showdown with Alabama. The flyover is scheduled to take place immediately following the national anthem just prior to the...
ocolly.com
New smoothie bar chain opens in Stillwater
The Surf Bar, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant chain, opened its Stillwater location Monday morning. The chain announced the first 25 people to come in at its opening at 9 a.m. will get a free regular bowl. The line was out the door within the first few hours of operation.
poncacitynow.com
Ponca City and Stillwater High Schools Combined Fall Concert is Tuesday
The Ponca City Symphony Orchestra will once again unite with the Stillwater High School Philharmonic Strings in their annual combined Fall Concert on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 pm. This free concert will be held in the Stillwater Public Schools Performing Arts Center, 1224 North Husband Street, Stillwater. Stillwater High...
