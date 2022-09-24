Pedestrian transported to hospital after being hit by vehicle

On September 23, 2022, around 8:23 p.m. the Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a collision that put one man in the hospital.

Officers say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of West 22nd Street and South 10th Avenue was closed while detectives investigated.

The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

According to TPD, no arrests or citations have been made at this time.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

