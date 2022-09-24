ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian transported to hospital after being hit by vehicle

By Corey Salmon
 4 days ago
On September 23, 2022, around 8:23 p.m. the Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a collision that put one man in the hospital.

Officers say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of West 22nd Street and South 10th Avenue was closed while detectives investigated.

The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

According to TPD, no arrests or citations have been made at this time.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

T O
3d ago

For some reason Tucson turns a blind eye on patrolling the streets and monitoring speeds and the behavior of their motorists I see it daily as a rideshare driver where they monitor my speed and I'm required to adhere to the speed limits I even have a dash cam that records everything there are so many days where I'm going down golf links for the posted speed limit is between 40 to 45 miles per hour and yet every other car seems to be driving 65 to 70 miles an hour down that road they also are doing this on speedway fort Lowell Oracle and many other roads it's really sad how our mayor Romero says that they don't have enough money to fund the police or pay for the damage to the roads and yet I could clearly send dash cam evidence showing that I could literally pay the streets of Tucson in gold with the amount of tickets and citations I could write where people just blatantly disregard speeds and signaling when changing lanes the time is now Tucson you got to start patrolling your streets better this is ridiculous.

