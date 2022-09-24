Read full article on original website
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Chris Bosch Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down
AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
Eater
Popular Los Angeles Sushi and Steakhouse Restaurants Are Coming to Austin
Two popular Los Angeles restaurants are making their way into Texas in the downtown Austin area next year. First, there’s the Japanese restaurant Sushi Roku, which will open on 405 Colorado Street starting sometime in 2023. Then there’s the American restaurant BOA Steakhouse, to open on 300 West Fifth Street in spring 2023.
Harry Styles jabs Texas politics at Austin concert
British pop star Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" on Texas politics during night two of his "Love On Tour 2022" at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.
Harry Styles begins residency at Austin's Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center is only about five months old, but it is about to be "Harry's House" for the next week!. Harry Styles fans don't want to miss the star's six-night residency. There was major excitement on social media the day it was announced he would be performing almost a week's worth of shows in Austin.
Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close
Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently. Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain. The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs. "If...
papercitymag.com
Austin Jewelry Entrepreneur Covers Love, Life and a Near-Death Experience in New Memoir — Kendra Scott Launches a Tour in Houston
Jewelry designer Kendra Scott launches the tour for her memoire, 'Born to Shine at her boutique in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) From designing jewelry in her spare bedroom in Austin two decades ago, entrepreneur Kendra Scott has grown her artistry into a $1 billion company with 130 stores across the United States, 31 of them in Texas. With those two decades under her belt, Scott celebrates the milestone with a no-holds-barred memoir titled Born To Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy and Build a Life You Love.
‘Difficult, heartbreaking’: Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night.
Austin Chronicle
Moody Center Becomes Harry’s House for Styles’ First of Six Nights
They pooled at the bottom of escalators, bumping along the grates. They blew into gutters along MLK. They alighted in the breeze, blowing along the sidewalk like glam tumbleweeds. Pink, green, black, blue, purple, hot pink. After Harry Styles’ 2021 Grammys appearance, feather boas became a fashion staple at his...
Dallas Observer
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest
Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
Thrillist
See Austin’s ‘Band of the Year’ and Support Emerging Musicians at This October Concert
What could be more Austin than bourbon and live music? Honestly, not much — and both are coming together at the Wild Turkey 101 Bold Nights flagship concert, benefiting Spaceflight Records on Saturday, October 8. In the spirit of its bold 101 Bourbon, and as part of an ongoing...
KVUE
Food forests cropping up in Austin to help assist with food insecurity
As a way to stop food insecurity in Austin, food forests are being set up to allow community members to get produce for free. KVUE's Pamela Comme explains.
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
fox7austin.com
Austin Chronicle announces Best of Austin Restaurants winners
The Austin Chronicle has announced the winners of the 2022 Best of Austin Restaurants issue. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow sits down with the Chronicle's Sarah Wolf and Melanie Haupt at Tiki Tatsu-Ya to talk about the winners.
Things are taking off in Taylor!
TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including members of the Hollywood elite. Taylor, Texas, is considered a "film friendly city," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor.
Eater
New York Dumpling Automat Brings French Onion Soup Dumplings to Austin
Five locations of a dumpling automat are coming soon to Austin thanks to New York-based franchise Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. The first location will be found at 1407 East Fifth Street, Suite 201 in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood opening sometime in 2023, as reported by Austin Business Journal. Brooklyn Dumpling...
LIST: Central Texas pumpkin patches, fall events for 2022
Though it may not feel like autumn for us in Central Texas, it's not going to stop us from celebrating this beautiful season.
365thingsaustin.com
Austin Mediterranean Festival
Celebrate amazing cuisine and culture at the 88th Mediterranean Festival! They’ll have a variety of food and wine, cocktails by Aperol and Absolut, a shopping bazaar, and music!. The festival will take place on the grounds of St. Elias Orthodox Church, on East 11th Street between Red River and...
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
This Is The Coziest Cabin AirBNB In Texas
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the coziest AirBNB cabins in each state.
