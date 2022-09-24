ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Thousands take to the streets in Dublin over cost-of-living crisis

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3sA1_0i8qUgwu00

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Dublin to protest against the cost-of-living crisis.

The demonstration, organised by the Cost Of Living Coalition, comes before the Irish Government’s budget on Tuesday.

The group, made up of 30 organisations including trade unionists, student and pensioner bodies and opposition political parties, is urging the Government to take radical action on the cost-of-living and housing crises.

The march started at Parnell Square at 2.30pm and featured banners and chants including: “The cost of living is too damn high.”

It proceeded to O’Connell Street and College Green and finished in Merrion Square, where speeches were heard.

Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald, a member of the coalition group, led a delegation from her party among the crowds.

She accused the Irish Government of “not listening to ordinary people”.

Shouts from the crowd responded: “They don’t care.”

Ms McDonald said: “This cost-of-living crisis shows again the huge inequalities that exist in Ireland.”

“We need much more than a change of Taoiseach. We need a change of government. We need a government of the people and a government for real change.”

Ms McDonald called for rent to be reduced and a ban on rent rises for at least three years, as well as better funding for health care and disability services, and cuts to the cost of childcare by two thirds.

She said: “They need to do all of this and this needs to be done now, with a sense of urgency and a sense of purpose.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ Seamus Dooley, Union of Students in Ireland president Beth O’Reilly, the Irish Senior Citizens Parliament’s Imelda Brown and Access For All’s Sophia Mulvaney also addressed the gathering.

A similar rally took place in Londonderry earlier.

The demonstration in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon was organised by the mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Sandra Duffy, to highlight what she termed the cost-of-living emergency.

“Workers, families, business in this town are struggling to pay their bills,” she said.

“We need action now. We need an Executive up and running so that all parties can work together to put money back in people’s pockets.”

Local trade union members as well as the Derry Against Fuel Poverty group were there.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Posts ‘promoting’ suicide viewed by Molly Russell were safe – Instagram exec

Instagram content viewed by Molly Russell which her family argued “encourages” suicide and self-harm was safe, the site’s head of health and wellbeing has said. Meta executive Elizabeth Lagone was taken through a number of posts the schoolgirl engaged with on the platform in the last six months of her life, which she described as “by and large, admissive”.
INTERNET
newschain

Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader. Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website. Snowden, a former contractor with the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Lou Mcdonald
newschain

Restoring Stormont is priority for British and Irish governments – Heaton-Harris

Restoring the powersharing institutions at Stormont is a priority for both the British and Irish governments, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said. After meeting Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, the Secretary of State said he believes the “mood music” is positive around reforming the executive before he has to call an election next month.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin#Cost Of Living#The Irish Government#O Connell Street#College Green#The Irish Government Of
newschain

Final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine

The final day of voting was taking place in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, in a referendum that is expected to serve as a pretext for their annexation by Moscow but which has been rejected as a sham by Kyiv and its western allies. As the vote was nearing...
POLITICS
newschain

Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault

A police constable has been cleared of assaulting former Aston Villa striker Dalian Atkinson, after telling jurors she struck him with a baton as a last resort. Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith was acquitted after jurors rejected prosecution claims that she “lashed out” in anger at Atkinson before his death in Telford, Shropshire, in the early hours of August 15, 2016.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
newschain

Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders

Long lines of Russians trying to escape being called up to fight in Ukraine continued to clog highways out of the country on Wednesday, and Moscow reportedly set up draft offices at borders to intercept some of them. North Ossetia, a Russian region that borders Georgia, declared a state of...
POLITICS
newschain

Dettori’s team win Barney Curley Cup

Frankie Dettori led his team to success in the inaugural Barney Curley Charity Cup at Bellewstown. The event followed on from the hugely successful Barney Curley raceday at Bellewstown 12 months ago, which raised over €100,000 for the late trainer’s charity Direct Aid for Africa (DAFA). Two teams...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy