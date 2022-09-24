Read full article on original website
Nissan Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most Famous Sports Car Engines
Japanese manufacturers were on a serious roll in the late 1980s to 1990s. Manufacturers like Nissan, Toyota, Honda, and Mitsubishi were building some of the best four-cylinder engines known to man, and their legacy lives on to this day. Nissan, in particular, was building an especially good range of engines, one of which went by the name SR20.
Nissan Z GT4 Race Car Debuts, Hitting The Track In 2023
Following an unexpected teaser a few days ago, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today reveal their newest race car, the Nissan Z GT4. Based on the production-spec Z, the GT4 race car builds upon the merits of the all-new coupe and tweaked to be ready for the track.
Renault R5 Turbo 3E Concept Debuts As Electric RWD Hot Hatch With 375 HP
Following in the footsteps of the Renault 5 Turbo and the Turbo 2, the company with the diamond logo is revising the hot hatch for the inevitable electric era. Much like the Porsche Taycan, a car without a combustion engine gets the "Turbo" name, followed here by "3E" to signal it's the third in the lineage and has an electric drivetrain. Essentially, the concept is a high-performance derivative of the Renault 5 Prototype we saw early last year.
Nissan Z Nismo Allegedly Arriving In 2023
In base form, the Nissan Z provides plenty of bang for your buck with a starting price of under $40,000 and a 400-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 as standard. Although hardly lacking in performance, something even more exciting is on the horizon. A report from Japan suggests that a new Nissan Z...
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder Debuts Looking Sleek For GT7
Porsche has a new single-seat electric sports car with 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts) on tap. And, you can drive it, assuming you own Gran Turismo 7. The vehicle is the Vision Gran Turismo Spyder. The machine takes the earlier Porsche Vision Gran Turismo coupe and rips the roof off. The...
Ford’s ‘New’ Classic F-250 Pickups Revealed, But Prepare for Sticker Shock
Following the reveal of Ford’s “new” F-250 pickup, those interested in the vehicle may end up with sticker shock the moment they see its price. According to Fox News, Florida-based Velocity Modern Classics has spent the past 10 years developing “restomods” of the Ford Bronco and International Scout. The company is now adding the fifth generation 1967 to 1972 F-250 to its roster. The company notably works on an original donor truck by removing the body from the frame. It then gives the vehicle a makeover. From there, it reinstalls on a custom chassis built by the Roadster Shop. This has with a suspension that replaces the rear leaf springs with coiler shock absorbers.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
40,000 Ford F-150 Trucks May Be Missing Their Blue Oval Badges: WSJ
The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford expects to be sitting on 40,000 to 45,000 trucks at the end of the third quarter because it doesn't have enough badges to put on them. The problem might not be related to the supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Instead, the cause...
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
The Mercedes EQS SUV Has A Price In America, And It Ain't Tiny
Ever since the hateful W163 M-Class was introduced in 1997, Mercedes-Benz has been building SUVs in the USA. 25 years later, that tradition continues, with the EQS SUV now sailing down the Tuscaloosa assembly line. Soon, the electric SUV will slink into Mercedes dealers across the country and, in preparation, the automaker has released local trim specifications and pricing. Note that all prices listed below don't include the $1,150 destination and delivery charge.
MotorAuthority
Final Lamborghini Aventador, final BMW Alpina B7, Nissan Z Nismo GT4: Car News Headlines
Lamborghini is working on a successor to the Aventador, and it will stick with V-12 power, albeit with electrification thrown into the mix. Ahead of the new car's arrival, Lamborghini has announced it built the final Aventador, a car that will go down in history as the last Lamborghini powered purely by a V-12.
Carscoops
Opel/Vauxhall Astra GSe Is An Electrified Warm Hatch And Estate With 222 HP
Only a couple of weeks after announcing its new GSe (Grand Sport Electric) sub-brand for its sporty models, Opel unveiled the Astra GSe which will be available in both five-door hatchback and Sports Tourer bodystyles. The sportiest trim of the sixth-gen Astra yet is fitted with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain and has a GSe-specific chassis setup and subtle styling tweaks.
Larger Renault Austral Spied With Seven Seats, Could Be Called Espace
The SUV craze continues in Europe, making victims left and right among other body styles. Case in point, Renault has discontinued the midsize Talisman midsize in both sedan and wagon flavors while the latest Megane is an electric crossover. The EV joins the traditional ICE-powered models, which might not have a bright future either seeing as how they've already been removed from the UK lineup.
The 3 Rarest Dodge Challengers Ever Made
These are the three rarest Dodge Challengers ever made, plus a few gen-two rarities as well. The post The 3 Rarest Dodge Challengers Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Best Used Cars and SUVs for Every Budget
Here’s a summary of the latest revision Consumer Reports analysts have recently made with 35 used car pick finds ranging from a little over $20,000 to as low as just under $5,000 with an added bonus listing their reliability ratings for overall performance, major engine repairs, and fuel economy.
torquenews.com
Fresh information on Tesla Giga Shanghai's that contradicts yesterday's reports
Sources exclusively tell Yahoo! Finance that Tesla will keep output at upgrade Giga Shanghai plant below maximum. In other words Tesla will not yet push for max output at Giga Shanghai. "Tesla plans to hold production at its Shanghai plant at about 93% of capacity through the end of year,...
torquenews.com
2023 Nissan Ariya Price Announced - Here’s How It Stacks Up To Competition
We compare the prices of the Nissan Ariya to its nearest battery-electric crossover peers. Here is how the numbers break out. The new Nissan Ariya is about to finally launch after what seems like years in the making. The Ariya arrives in “late fall” of this year to try to win the hearts and minds of a public now desperate for any model crossover in stock, particularly any electrified crossover.
torquenews.com
Subaru Touts New Vehicle Longevity But Now Only Ranks 7th In Reliability
What are the most reliable car brands today? In a new study, Subaru only ranks seventh in vehicles on the road with over 200,000 miles. Here's why. In an updated report from iSeeCars, they list the best car brands for long-term reliability. To find out, iSeeCars analyzed which car brands display long-term reliability and are most likely to last 200,000 miles. If you drive an average of 13,000 miles annually, the best vehicles will last about fifteen years.
torquenews.com
Engine Swap, Rebuild and Conversion Warning for Beginners
Ever wonder how much money and how much time an engine swap, an engine rebuild (or even an engine conversion kit) related work can take? Find out now with one of the most honest assessments you will ever find on what it takes and what it costs in time and money and mental anguish before taking on or hiring out these kinds of projects.
RideApart
China’s Excelle Finally Unleashes Its Dakar-Inspired 450 Rally
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer and Kolove sister brand Excelle isn’t afraid to show off the goods. The firm previously paraded around its Dakar-inspired 450 Rally (ZF450LS) after revealing its upcoming 800RR sportbike and 800R naked bike. Thanks to that transparency, we knew what to expect from the affordable off-roader. Excelle...
