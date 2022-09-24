Read full article on original website
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News
The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon
Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Here's why Bills OC Ken Dorsey lost his mind at the end of the Dolphins game
It’s unlikely that any video will be more frequently shared than the one showing Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey trashing his part of the coaches’ booth at the end of the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Dorsey was trying to get his usually productive...
NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Investigation News
The NFL is reportedly launching an investigation into the handling of Tua Tagovailoa's injury on Sunday. Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a head injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon's game against the Bills. The Dolphins quarterback appeared to lose his balance and tumble to the ground after suffering a head blow.
Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo
Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday
Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion
The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing
A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Outfit Photos
Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers got their first win of the season over the weekend. Carolina took down the New Orleans Saints in an ugly 22-14 contest. While it wasn't exactly pretty, the Panthers will take it as they moved to 1-2 on the season. McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo,...
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Extremely Clear
Cooper Rush is 2-0 as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback this season after last night's win over the New York Giants. Dating back to last year, the Cowboys are 3-0 in games Rush has started in place of Dak Prescott. Prescott is working his way back from thumb surgery, but Dallas appears to be in capable hands with Rush.
Look: Cris Collinsworth Made Embarrassing Mistake Sunday Night
As if the big Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos wasn't hard enough to watch, longtime color commentator Cris Collinsworth didn't make it any easier on the ears. At one point in the broadcast, Collinsworth and Mike Tirico started talking about other results throughout...
NFL World Reacts To Giants' Big Trade Rumor
The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" this evening. New York is off to an impressive 2-0 start this season, but the Giants have some issues at the wide receiver position, most notably with Kenny Golladay. Golladay hasn't been playing much and...
Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night
The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
Gisele Reportedly Made Decision On Tom Brady's First Home Game
Sunday afternoon is the first home game of the season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, was reportedly hoping that Gisele would be in attendance on Sunday afternoon. However, PEOPLE is reporting that Gisele is not in the stands on Sunday afternoon. "Tom Brady's kids were...
Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
Robert Griffin III Names 'Runaway' Heisman Trophy Favorite
Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about the Heisman Trophy, having won the prestigious award in 2011. So when the former quarterback turned ESPN analyst offers up his opinion on the early front runner for this year's Heisman, it's worth listening to and considering. Saturday night, Griffin named...
