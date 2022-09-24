ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News

The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon

Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Investigation News

The NFL is reportedly launching an investigation into the handling of Tua Tagovailoa's injury on Sunday. Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a head injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon's game against the Bills. The Dolphins quarterback appeared to lose his balance and tumble to the ground after suffering a head blow.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo

Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA
Tom Brady
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing

A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Extremely Clear

Cooper Rush is 2-0 as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback this season after last night's win over the New York Giants. Dating back to last year, the Cowboys are 3-0 in games Rush has started in place of Dak Prescott. Prescott is working his way back from thumb surgery, but Dallas appears to be in capable hands with Rush.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Giants' Big Trade Rumor

The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" this evening. New York is off to an impressive 2-0 start this season, but the Giants have some issues at the wide receiver position, most notably with Kenny Golladay. Golladay hasn't been playing much and...
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night

The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Gisele Reportedly Made Decision On Tom Brady's First Home Game

Sunday afternoon is the first home game of the season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, was reportedly hoping that Gisele would be in attendance on Sunday afternoon. However, PEOPLE is reporting that Gisele is not in the stands on Sunday afternoon. "Tom Brady's kids were...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names 'Runaway' Heisman Trophy Favorite

Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about the Heisman Trophy, having won the prestigious award in 2011. So when the former quarterback turned ESPN analyst offers up his opinion on the early front runner for this year's Heisman, it's worth listening to and considering. Saturday night, Griffin named...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

