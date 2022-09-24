Read full article on original website
West Virginia DHHR reports 4 additional COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been four additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old female from Marion County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old female from Putnam County.
Mounds in West Virginia topic of Horner meeting
“Mounds in West Virginia” was the August lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club during its regular meeting. Kaye Loyd was the presenter. She stated that there are 420 documented mounds in West Virginia, primarily clustered in the Potomac, Ohio and Kanawha valleys, with the largest one in Moundsville.
City of Fairmont, West Virginia, receives Local Leadership award at WV Brownfields Conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, the city of Fairmont received the Local Leadership award from the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Centers during the agency’s annual conference, highlighting the city’s work in assessing the environmental safety of several sites and developing large-scale reuse plans over the past three years.
Monongalia (West Virginia) BOE discusses pride flags in school; protest held before meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a full house at Tuesday night’s Monongalia County Board of Education meeting. Prior to the meeting, about 100 LGBTQ+ people and their supporters gathered outside the BOE building to protest the removal of pride flags from classrooms shortly after the academic year started.
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commissioners sign resolution against Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Marion County’s three county commissioners last week signed a resolution against the state’s proposed Amendment 2. Not all of the commissioners agreed on the amendment’s potential impact. If approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 general election, Amendment...
Lewis Chapter celebrates WVARSE Week
What is WVARSE you may ask? It’s West Virginia Association Of Retired School Employees. Anyone who is retired from West Virginia schools is eligible to become a member. What do WVARSE members do? They participate in service projects like packing “blizzard bags” for Lewis County Meals on Wheels, collecting personal hygiene items for LCHS students and providing scholarships for Lewis County graduates. Members also meet with legislators to share their concerns about issues important to retirees.
Fairmont Senior shuts out Grafton in battle of Big 10 leaders
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Before the lightning came at McKinney Field, Fairmont Senior had already done enough damage. The Polar Bears scored all three of their goals before a 30-minute weather stoppage in the 33rd minute, defeating the Grafton Bearcats, 3-0, in a battle of Big 10 title and state tournament hopefuls.
Cleaning it up
As a city with a past that included heavy manufacturing, Fairmont has its share of buildings and properties that have environmental challenges for redevelopment. Dubbed brownfields, these properties require additional assessment and remediation to develop reuse plans that are both safe to the public and fortuitous to those looking to invest.
Ginga, of Gramma & Ginga social media fame, passes at age 103
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County comedic social media sensation Arlene "Ginga" Cody Bashnett has passed away at age 103, two years after sister and partner Genevieve "Gramma" Buttafusco Musci died at age 106. "Well friends, we knew this day would have to come at some point. …...
LCHS FFA Chapter places in state competition
To start off, the Lewis County FFA chapter wants to thank our supporters and all who wished us luck at our Fall CDEs. Here are the following results:. Poultry team placed 14th in the state.
Aspiring to something greater
This topic is a bit out of date. I actually wrote it for last week’s Weston Democrat, but due to the glut of content I ended up with last week, I decided to hold it for a week. After all, things that are actually happening are way more important than my thoughts on the things that are actually happening.
Lewis County Fair held
The Lewis County Fair was held at WVU Jackson’s Mill this past weekend, complete with demolition derbies, burnout contests, bounce houses, and entertainment. For three days and nights, the airstrip was alive with activity, and children enjoyed all the kid-themed activities, including Dino Roar.
Inaugural TALA-hosted Hearsemania hailed as success, ready for 2023
The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum was the site of the inaugural Hearsemania for Lewis County, a specialty car show and festival that celebrates the odd and strange, on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, which kicked off the Halloween season. “From the pit of our blackened little heart, a HUGE...
C.J. Donaldson’s performance surprising even himself
C.J. Donaldson is so new to the running back position, West Virginia University’s official athletics website (WVUSports.com) still lists the Miami, Florida, native as a tight end. That’s exactly what the Mountaineer coaching staff thought it was getting when it recruited the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder out of Gulliver Prep High...
Annual Knawls Creek memorial Cemetery Association to meet
The Knawls Creek Memorial Cemetery Association will hold its annual business meeting on Sunday, October 9, at 2 p.m. at the Walkersville Fire Department. The association is responsible for the Knawls Creek and Casto cemeteries in Braxton County.
An important message delivered the right way
Sometimes you’ve got to make them laugh to make sure they are listening. That may best sum up the approach of nationally known drug prevention speaker Ray Lozano, who is visiting Harrison County middle and high schools this week.
Water issues, cats discussed at Ward II meeting
Weston City Council member Herb Curtis held his Ward II meeting on Tuesday, September 13, at the Weston Masonic Temple. Several residents brought up questions and concerns, with most focusing on storm-water and drainage issues. Resident David Blake spoke at the meeting, first bringing attention to storm-drain issues at the...
Lewis County Choice Awards Individual winners
Congratulations to The Weston Democrat's Lewis County Choice Awards Individual Winners!! Voted on by our readers this is the 2022 list:
Curotz goal lifts Eagles past Liberty, 1-0
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carleigh Curotz scored the only goal of the game to lift Robert C. Byrd to a 1-0 victory over Liberty in Big 10 Conference girls high school soccer Tuesday night at Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex. Curotz took a lead pass from Olivia Lowther and scored...
