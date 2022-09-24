St. Lucie County encourages residents to pre-register for special needs shelter

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with St. Lucie County are encouraging people who have special medical needs that may need to evacuate in the event that the county's shelters open, to pre-register for St. Lucie County's Special Needs Shelter now.

The county urges citizens to pre-register early and do not wait until shelters open.

The special needs shelter is located at the Halvert L. Fenn Center at 2000 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce.

Pre-register by clicking here.