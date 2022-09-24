Read full article on original website
Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury
The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
Chiefs vs. Bucs Remains on Schedule; Will Move to Vikings' Stadium If Necessary
The NFL confirmed Sunday's Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains on track to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Florida despite Hurricane Ian. Jeff Miller, the league's executive vice president of communications, provided the update Wednesday and noted the Sunday Night Football...
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Brian Flores Relationship Was 'Difficult'
Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks the team is succeeding this season because Tua Tagovailoa has the full support of head coach Mike McDaniel. Speaking to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Fitzpatrick felt the dynamic between Tagovailoa and former head coach Brian Flores was "difficult" in some ways.
Report: Mac Jones May Need Ankle Surgery; Patriots QB 'Likely' to Miss Multiple Games
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to imagine he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported a team source said they would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."
Aaron Rodgers Generates GOAT Buzz on Twitter as Packers Beat Tom Brady, Buccaneers
In a battle of two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers came out on top, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, finding Romeo Doubs...
2022 NFL Trade-Block Big Board Entering Week 4
The 2022 NFL season isn't getting any more predictable. While we didn't see a slew of late-game collapses as we did in Week 2, Week 3 brought its fair share of surprises. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars routed the Los Angeles Chargers, while the 0-2 Indianapolis Colts stymied the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 4
We're three weeks into the 2022 fantasy season, and it has been—something. At quarterback, some things have gone as planned. Seeing Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills atop the leaderboard isn't a surprise. However, seeing Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders ranked ahead of Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals definitely is.
Report: Jameis Winston Not Practicing with Back Injury; 'Basic Tasks' Painful for QB
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly isn't practicing ahead of the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Winston was not spotted at Wednesday's practice session. Winston is dealing with a back injury, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano...
Waiver Wire Week 4: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets
Perhaps it's the rookies who are doing unexpectedly well through the first three weeks of the NFL season, or maybe it's the result of coaching changes and new schemes. Whatever the reason, there has been a surprising number of breakout fantasy stars and sleeper options to target on waivers week after week.
Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
Mac Jones' Ankle Injury Has Progressed 'A Lot' in 2 Days, Patriots' Belichick Says
While not known for being the most outwardly optimistic person, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did have a relatively positive update on Mac Jones' ankle injury. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Belichick said his starting quarterback has "made a lot of progress the last 48 hours" but they...
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After Clutch TD in Win vs. Giants
Redemption is that much sweeter on the national stage. It certainly was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during his team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas' No. 1 option in the aerial attack appeared well on his way to a nightmare game with a terrible drop during the first half but put his team on his back in crunch time to change his entire storyline.
NFL taps Minneapolis as backup site should Hurricane Ian force Bucs-Chiefs game out of Tampa
U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will be the NFL’s backup site for the Sunday night football game between Tampa Bay and Kansas City. That word just came down from NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller.
Browns' Myles Garrett Suffered Biceps, Shoulder Injuries in Single-Car Crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and lacerations in his single-car crash on Monday. It remains unknown whether he can play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Garrett was driving with a female passenger, and Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland reported "the car...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Hot Start to Season: I've Just Got to Play 'Lamar Football'
Coming out of college, he heard it. Early in his NFL career, the same story. Even after winning an MVP and establishing himself as a franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson heard the constant chorus wondering whether his style of play is sustainable. It turns out it very much is. Jackson has...
LeBron James-Produced Madden NFL 23 'Fantasy Football' Movie Release Date Revealed
The LeBron James-produced family sports comedy Fantasy Football is set to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service on Nov. 25, the company announced in a press release Tuesday. Two can play this game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FantasyFootballMovie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FantasyFootballMovie</a> 🏈 premieres November 25th, exclusively on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParamountPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParamountPlus</a>! <a href="https://t.co/a5RjoH25Xt">pic.twitter.com/a5RjoH25Xt</a>. James and Maverick Carter’s...
Report: Chargers' Joey Bosa to Undergo Testing After Suffering Groin Injury
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will undergo testing to determine the severity of a groin injury that ruled him out for the remainder of Sunday's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news. Later, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that left tackle...
Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby Led Players-Only Meeting After Titans Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders' leadership group, including quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby, reportedly held a players-only meeting after Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, which dropped the team's record to 0-3. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Wednesday the Raiders are "taking stock" in their sluggish...
Russell Wilson Looks Bad but Broncos Remain Contenders in Shocking Start for AFC West
The AFC West is the NFL's version of a great movie trailer that gets everyone excited, only to be disappointed once the film begins. Expectations can ruin the actual experience. A supposed arms race took place this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams and signed Chandler Jones...
Lions' Jared Goff Sells LA Mansion Featuring Putting Green for $6.4M
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff sold his Los Angeles-area home for almost $6.4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times' Jack Flemming. Goff listed the home for $7.5 million in June. The California native spent his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams prior to his 2021 trade to the Lions. He purchased the home for a little more than $4 million in May 2018.
