ESPN

Warriors' Stephen Curry says he spoke with Adam Silver about Robert Sarver discipline, calls impending Suns sale 'exactly what should have happened'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, speaking publicly on the Robert Sarver matter for the first time Sunday, said he had private conversations with commissioner Adam Silver regarding the punishment handed down by the league to the embattled Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner. "[I] got [Silver's] point...
ESPN

Phoenix Suns in shock as Robert Sarver saga hangs over team entering season

PHOENIX -- The Suns are moving on to a new chapter with owner Robert Sarver planning to sell the team, but the mood at media day revealed a team still in shock. Sarver announced his intentions last week following the results of an NBA investigation. The details of the report, which confirmed Sarver had a history of racist, sexist and misogynistic acts, seemed to shake the organization.
ESPN

'The walls were closing in': Inside the seven days that led to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's stunning exit

IT LOOKS FOR all the world like a glorious, carefree day at the Silverleaf Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The setting for the charity golf tournament benefiting Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul's and Devin Booker's foundations -- the private, Tom Weiskopf-designed course in the canyons of the McDowell Mountains -- is Phoenix high life at its finest.
ESPN

Lakers coach Darvin Ham sets defensive tone at first practice

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Darvin Ham gathered his players in the film room before his first official practice as a coach in hopes of establishing an identity for his team -- and for himself. "I wasn't going to dare show any Milwaukee Bucks clips," Ham said Tuesday after the Los...
ESPN

Forbes: LA Clippers' Steve Ballmer richest owner in pro sports

The LA Clippers finished ninth in the Western Conference last season and ended their season by losing twice in the NBA play-in tournament, but their owner is staying on top. For the eighth consecutive year, Steve Ballmer is ranked as the richest owner in professional sports, according to Forbes. Ballmer,...
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
