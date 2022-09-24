Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
ESPN
Warriors' Stephen Curry says he spoke with Adam Silver about Robert Sarver discipline, calls impending Suns sale 'exactly what should have happened'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, speaking publicly on the Robert Sarver matter for the first time Sunday, said he had private conversations with commissioner Adam Silver regarding the punishment handed down by the league to the embattled Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner. "[I] got [Silver's] point...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After He Explained Why He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets: "Your Loyalty Is Zero, You Just Want To Play For The Superteams"
During the NBA''s annual 'Media Day' event on Monday, Kevin Durant had to face the music after a summer of chaos and turmoil with the Nets. Remember, it was Durant who asked for a trade after getting swept in the first round before later making an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
ESPN
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is NBA's best player after leading Golden State Warriors to title
MILWAUKEE - For Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the debate about the best player in the NBA is simple. He doesn't consider himself the current best player in the league because his team fell short of winning the championship last season. So, he was ready to cede that accolade to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry instead.
ESPN
Phoenix Suns in shock as Robert Sarver saga hangs over team entering season
PHOENIX -- The Suns are moving on to a new chapter with owner Robert Sarver planning to sell the team, but the mood at media day revealed a team still in shock. Sarver announced his intentions last week following the results of an NBA investigation. The details of the report, which confirmed Sarver had a history of racist, sexist and misogynistic acts, seemed to shake the organization.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
ESPN
'The walls were closing in': Inside the seven days that led to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's stunning exit
IT LOOKS FOR all the world like a glorious, carefree day at the Silverleaf Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The setting for the charity golf tournament benefiting Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul's and Devin Booker's foundations -- the private, Tom Weiskopf-designed course in the canyons of the McDowell Mountains -- is Phoenix high life at its finest.
ESPN
Lakers coach Darvin Ham sets defensive tone at first practice
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Darvin Ham gathered his players in the film room before his first official practice as a coach in hopes of establishing an identity for his team -- and for himself. "I wasn't going to dare show any Milwaukee Bucks clips," Ham said Tuesday after the Los...
ESPN
Forbes: LA Clippers' Steve Ballmer richest owner in pro sports
The LA Clippers finished ninth in the Western Conference last season and ended their season by losing twice in the NBA play-in tournament, but their owner is staying on top. For the eighth consecutive year, Steve Ballmer is ranked as the richest owner in professional sports, according to Forbes. Ballmer,...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
