Mindy Kaling’s Fully Renovated & Elegant NYC Apartment Finally Hit the Market — & People Can’t Stop Staring at the View

Kim Kardashian Once Again Showed the World She'll Do Anything for an Iconic Fashion Moment
Keeping up with the Kardashians has never been easier. Looking more breathtaking than ever in a sparkling silver floor-length Dolce & Gabbana gown, Kim Kardashian‘s form-fitting ensemble only had one downside: She couldn’t really move — or even sit — in it. The reality TV star-turned business maven was in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, during which she debuted a stunning collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. Kim chose a number of creations from the fashion house’s 1990s and 2000s archives, which were reworked for the fashion show. She of course had to rock not one, but two incredible D&G gowns for...
Kelly Ripa Isn’t Mincing Words on How She Was Treated Versus Her Male Co-Workers While on ‘Live! With Regis and Kelly’
Back in the early 2000s, when you heard of Regis, you heard Kelly, and so on and so forth. They were a package deal for what felt like forever, becoming a tradition for millions of viewers to check in on Kelly Ripa and her former co-host Regis Philbin. While promoting her upcoming book, Ripa told People all the details about working on Live! With Regis and Kelly from 2001 to 2011. Now, she’s remaining respectful throughout, but she’s not mincing words when it comes to the sexism in the work place, and how she worked incredibly hard to earn her place,...
Christy Turlington Burns’s Daughter Looks So Much Like Her in These New Modeling Shots
We love a good mother-daughter doppelgänger moment, and Christy Turlington Burns and Grace Burns are the latest duo to serve lookalike vibes. In honor of #NationalDaughtersDay, Christy shared a few shots of Grace’s recent modeling campaigns with Muse Magazine and The Perfect Magazine, and the 18-year-old is the spitting image of her model mom. Grace’s campaign shots with Muse show her wearing a fiery red-orange lip, looking fresh-faced and ethereal in front of a beautiful flowering bush. Her campaign images with Perfect are much more editorial — one image shows Grace in a Kim K-inspired Balenciaga caution tape number, hair cut into...
Thank U, Next: Ariana Grande Sells Her Historic Tudor-Style Montecito Home For $9.1 Million
Ariana Grande recently sold a home that is very special to her because it is where she married husband Dalton Gomez in May 2021, but she knows exactly what she’s doing since he’s a real estate agent. The 29-year-old singer made a tidy profit on the historic Montecito, California property that she bought from Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 — Grande got it for $6.8 million and sold it for $9.1 million just two years later.
The Secret to Ina Garten's Best Chocolate Recipes Is This Cocoa Powder That's Available on Amazon
From her chocolate brownie pudding to her world-famous Beatty’s chocolate cake, there’s no denying Ina Garten has the most amazing chocolate recipes. They are always so rich, creamy, and delicious — and they’ll make your mouth water just thinking about them! One of the secrets behind her famous chocolate desserts? A specific cocoa powder that she recommends on her website, which you can buy on Amazon! The Barefoot Contessa recommends the Pernigotti Cocoa Powder on her website. This ingredient has changed names — it’s now known as the ChefShop Cocoa Powder — and it comes in a 1 kilo (or 2.2-pound)...
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Remind Everyone They Love Blood With Coordinating Red Outfits During Milan Fashion Week
It always comes back to blood for these bloody valentines. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made a rare appearance in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week, and they showed out in coordinating outfits, as they usually do (see the photos HERE). Fox looked sexy in a pair of olive...
Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Hoka Runners Are on Sale for 25% Off at this Unexpected Place — & Sizes Are Selling Out Fast
It’s no secret Jennifer Garner is a huge fan of sneakers. Brands like Newton and Brooks are known to be ones she swears by for daily errand runs or workouts. Lately, the actress seems to adore Hoka sneakers just as much — and she’s not the only one! Other celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz, and Gwyneth Paltrow have also been spotted wearing Hoka sneakers while out and about. If you want to get your hands on a pair of sneakers that some of your favorite celebs can’t get enough of, you’re in luck. Hoka is offering 25 percent off...
I Tried This Refillable 'Time Rewind Retinol Serum' — Here's How It Works
Before my post as the shopping editor here at SheKnows, I was a beauty writer for many years. Yes, it’s just as fabulous as it sounds — I played with makeup and skincare every day. But in all seriousness, I consider myself lucky that I spent my 9-5 job testing some of the best beauty and skincare products on the market, while sharing their benefits with thousands of readers. So, when the chance came to test a new innovative beauty line, I couldn’t resist. I’ve seen my share of “efficient” brands that claim superb results, but Exponent Beauty blew me away. This new...
This TikTok-Viral Cloud Couch is Worth Every Penny—Trust Me, I Own It
I know that having a couch in your living room doesn’t seem like a big deal, but the moment I was able to get an apartment in New York that was big enough to fit in a real sofa that can fit more than one person, it was all I could think about. I went on a rampage online trying to find the most unique, high-quality, comfy, and aesthetically pleasing couch on the market. This hunt is what led me to TikTok, which then led me to Albany Park’s website. I saw this exact video and had to find out...
Oprah's Favorite Hot Sauce Brand Just Dropped a Brand New Product That's Perfect for Fall Comfort Foods
Oprah’s favorite hot sauce brand just dropped a brand new product that is bound to blow your tastebuds away. TRUFF’s new White Truffle Olive Oil is a thrilling blend of rich olive oil and pure white truffle that delivers subtle, earthy flavor to any dish you drizzle it on. And it’s definitely going to be everyone’s favorite stocking stuffer this holiday season. “World, meet our White Truffle Oil,” TRUFF captioned a September 27 Instagram post. “White Truffle Oil is a delicate blend of olive oil and real white truffle. We carefully selected neutral-flavored olive oil as a base to allow the...
Olivia Wilde & Naomi Watts Love This Under-$30 Lipstick That Shoppers Say ‘Stays On All Day’ & ‘Moisturizes’ — Get It 20% Off
Be honest: How many barely used tubes of lipstick are cluttering up the back of a drawer in your bathroom vanity? Whether the shade turned out to be not quite right or you wiped it off within minutes because of the gunky feel, we get it! Finding the right lipstick is like finding the Holy Grail — nearly impossible, if it even exists. Luckily, miracles do come true and the perfect lipstick has been discovered! Celebrities and beauty experts agree that Kosas Weightless Lipstick is the absolute best lipstick out there. Plus, it’s 20 percent off right now during the brand’s...
This Best-Selling Facial Toning Device Is an ‘Unexpected Miracle’ That Will Lift Your Face in Just 2 Minutes a Day —& It’s on Sale for $50 Off
As much as we love taking care of our face the old-school way with classic moisturizers and serums (hello, TruSkin Vitamin C!), technology can help take your skincare game to the next level. After all, it’s the reason why so many people go out to get facials in the first place. Sometimes you just need that extra bit of something to really get your skin in good shape. The good news is, you don’t need to start scheduling weekly facials to get radiant, youthful-looking skin like some of your favorite celebs. We’ve got an innovative beauty device that shoppers say...
This Skincare Brand Is Specifically Designed for Menopausal Women — & It’s Having a Major Sale on Cooling Products Today Only
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Throughout a woman’s life, there are different phases for every stage: Puberty, birthing children, and menopause, to name a few. When menopause shows up, it’s known to bring some unpleasant side effects like skin redness, sweating, and, most commonly, hot flashes. According to the National Institute of Aging, 80 percent of women will experience these symptoms. Thankfully, there is relief that assists in calming hot flashes. State Of Menopause Beauty at HSN is helping women everywhere find remedies for feeling hot continuously. And today only, you can stock up on the brand’s best-selling items for half the cost.
Amal & George Clooney’s Rare Red Carpet Appearance Shows They Know How to Instantly Turn Heads
Ever since Amal and George Clooney became a couple, everyone wanted to know all of the details and see all the sweet photos of the private couple. Throughout their relationship, they keep everything quite low-key, rarely getting captured by paparazzi and dazzling on the red carpet. However, the pair decided to give fans a treat and truly took everyone’s breath away at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event.
