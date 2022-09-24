ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers readying for Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane. Five American Red Cross volunteers based in Wisconsin are already there and ready to assist, while six more are planning to hit the road in the coming days. Red Cross Regional Communications Manager...
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

MADISON, Wis. - Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies to help inspect nursing homes that have complaints against...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WSAW

WPS says monthly bills will rise this winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your bank account already knows costs for necessities are up. We already pay more at the pump, and at the grocery store. Now, with winter on the way, you can add heating your home to that list. Wisconsin Public Service said there are two big factors...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. The Better Business Bureau hosted the event in partnership with Summit Credit Union. The free document shredding event is held each year to encourage the community to get rid of personal documents. According to the BBB, those documents can be easily used by fraudsters to steal an identity.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
CBS 58

Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, some taking refuge in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Tampa Bay is on hurricane watch as Ian steamrolls closer to Florida's gulf coast. Tuesday night Wisconsinites with Florida ties are reacting to warnings that this could be Tampa Bay's most devastating storm in 100 years. Passengers passing through Concourse C off a Southwest Airlines flight...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Former Wisconsinites riding out Hurricane Ian

MILWAUKEE — Two former Wisconsin families are riding out Hurricane Ian this week at their new homes in Florida. Art Aiello and his wife moved from Waukesha four years ago and now live in a town 15 minutes east of Tampa, called Valrico. Aiello said they've stocked up on essentials and filled their car, just in case, but they plan to hunker down and stay put.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Bbb#Crowdfunding#Charity#Lifehacks#Wisconsin Bbb
97X

This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin

As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID vaccine doctors' lawsuit

MILWAUKEE - Two fired doctors are suing the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals saying they were discriminated and retaliated against for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The two anesthesiologists say they felt bullied into getting the vaccine, contending it went against their Catholic beliefs. That’s according to the lawsuit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt

The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
WISCONSIN STATE
Government Technology

ISP Announces Plans to Expand Service in Wisconsin Counties

(TNS) — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be "nice" to have improved broadband and Internet connections. By 2018, "nice" had been replaced by words such...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WSAW

Tiffany and Ausman to debate in Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua will host a debate between the candidates for governor for the race to lead Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. Incubument, Republican candidate Tom Tiffany will face democratic challenger Dick Ausman. The debate is Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in...
MINOCQUA, WI
Q985

2 WI Schools Finally Figure Out Solution To Phones In Class Issue

Students with cell phones in class are a huge problem for teachers but two schools in Wisconsin have created unique methods to solve the issue. Cell phones are both a blessing and a curse. It's great to have the technology and it can be beneficial. At the same time, they are a huge problem too. Children are addicted to screen time. They spend hours on end on phones. It doesn't matter where they go, devices are always in their hands. The issue has really started affecting kids' lives, especially in school.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). It was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, at about 9 mph (14 kph), but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy