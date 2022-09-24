ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 24

Chris Crawford
3d ago

So all degrees are invalid because the school no longer exist and has been debunked by Gavin Newsom.

Reply(5)
7
Biden Harris a joke
3d ago

Gavin Newsom must be stop he a disgrace now he after history just like Biden FYGN FYJB

Reply
8
Jim Amos
3d ago

Always be the same name to me with no racist intent

Reply(1)
11
 

CBS LA

California attorney general warns town against abortion ban

A city in California is considering legislation that would ban abortions within the city. In response, California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned Temecula's city council not to pass such legislation, threatening legal action if it attempts to go above state law. In a letter sent Friday to the city's mayor and council, Bonta emphasized that local laws cannot conflict with state laws. "The California Legislature and the California Supreme Court have declared time and again that California is a reproductive freedom state and that Californians have a right to access abortion," the letter said.Earlier this month, during a Temecula City Council meeting, member Jessica Alexander...
TEMECULA, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Education
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Education
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California companies must share salary ranges with employees, potential hires under new law

Most California employers will soon be required to share salary ranges with potential hires as part of statewide effort to promote pay equity among workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill from Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, that will compel firms with 15 or more workers to include pay scales in job postings and provide them to employees upon request.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills

Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say

Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Newsom slams McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy

Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gavin Newsom
POLITICO

The RNC comes to Orange County

THE BUZZ: Republican optimism around the midterms isn’t what it once was — and leaders are trying to rally the troops. Republican National Committee ChairRonna McDaniel traveled to Orange County yesterday to drum up enthusiasm around a slate of California races — highlighting the county’s importance in helping the GOP gain control of Congress in just a few weeks.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California to add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program under a law taking effect in July 2024. “California’s bottle bill recycling program has needed fixing for 40 years,” Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Wednesday. “When you consider that California generates more than 1 billion wine and liquor bottles every year, that shows what major progress this legislation is and what an impact it will have.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Undocumented Californians now eligible for official state identification

Undocumented immigrants in California can now get official state identification, thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.The "California ID's For All" measure is aimed at helping non-drivers, who otherwise have no form of state identification. "California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status," Newsom said in a statement. "We're a state of refuge — a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants."With official state identification, street vendors can more easily get local health permits, students will have better access to in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, and ESL courses at community colleges; and gives low-income Californians — regardless of their immigration status — eligibility for legal assistance in civil matters.A 2013 law allowed undocumented people to get a restricted driver's license, but it was not considered federal ID. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Law School#Native Americans#Politics Legislative#Politics Local#Racism#Politics State#Democratic#The College Of The Law#White Settlers#Indian
SFGate

Republican Michels puts $5 million more into governor's race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels has put in another $5 million of his own money in the race for governor against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, bringing the total he's spent on the race to nearly $16 million. Evers raised $4.6 million over the same 37-day reporting...
WISCONSIN STATE
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom signs several laws to protect animal welfare

(BCN) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed several measures that he says will advance animal welfare in the state, his office announced. Senate Bill 879, also known as the PET Act (Prohibiting Extraneous Testing) was put forth by Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) and aims to end “unnecessary” toxicological testing on dogs and cats. SB […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX40

California politics veteran examines Governor Newsom’s political strategy

(Inside California Politics) — Dan Schnur, a professor at UC Berkeley and USC, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s political strategy.  Schnur explains why he believes Governor Newsom is preparing for a presidential run in either 2024 or 2028.  He also discusses the political weight the governor is using […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Proposition 29 explained: The 3rd push for rules in kidney dialysis clinics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the third election in a row, California voters will be asked to consider putting new rules in place for kidney dialysis clinics across the state. Proposition 29 would require a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to be present – either virtually or in person – during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics. The measure would also require clinics to report infection data to the state and publicly disclose clinic ownership interests.
SACRAMENTO, CA

