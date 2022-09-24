ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald out against Mississippi State

By Patrick Andres / The Blade
 3 days ago

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald is out for the Falcons’ game Saturday against Mississippi State, according to an athletic department spokesperson.

McDonald, the two-time reigning MAC East offensive player of the week, was a game-time decision for the game after not practicing for much of this week. He reported limping and being in pain during and after the Falcons’ 28-21 overtime win over Marshall.

Bowling Green started Camden Orth, a junior from Gainesville, Fla., in his place.

Entering Saturday, McDonald was one of two quarterbacks in college football with at least 10 touchdown passes and zero interceptions (Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is the other).

The Falcons were already down head coach Scot Loeffler, who did not travel with the team due to a personal health matter.

Toledo, OH
