Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids Chicago & Psalm Look Like Their Twins In Milan
Milan Fashion Week has been a family affair for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children! All four of their kids, North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, joined Kim in Italy and were spotted leaving their 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Sept. 26 and the youngest two, in particular, looked like mini versions of the estranged couple. Chicago, who has received her mom’s flawless complexion as seen in the below photos, made a fashion statement in black leggings and a maroon long-sleeve that she accessorized with unreleased Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and black cowgirl boots. She had a big grin on her face as she held a security guard’s hand and walked out of the posh hotel alongside racks of clothing from the Italian luxury fashion house. Now that’s goals!
Go Inside Khloe Kardashian's Lion-Themed Baby Shower for Her and Tristan Thompson's Son
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets EMOTIONAL Over Baby No. 2 Scandal. The Kardashians is giving fans a peek inside Khloe Kardashian's wild baby shower. During the season two premiere, which dropped on Hulu Sept. 22, viewers watched Kris Jenner host a celebration in honor of the Good American mogul's baby boy, who was born in July.
Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Date 'Absolutely No One' After Pete Davidson Split
Kim Kardashian is focusing on herself and her family. The 41-year-old reality star split from Pete Davidson in August after nine months together. After recently saying she was interesting in branching outside of the entertainment industry, Kim is now amending her statement. During an appearance on Monday's Live With Kelly and Ryan, the mother of four said she sees herself with "absolutely no one."
'Jeopardy' Winner Amy Schneider Announces Secret Wedding to Genevieve Davis: PIC
It's been an exciting year for Amy Schneider and things just got even better -- the Jeopardy champion has married Genevieve Davis. The former software engineer shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, even giving fans a glimpse of the happy couple from their special day, which took place nearly five months ago.
Coco Austin and Ice-T's 6-Year-Old Daughter Bathes in Sink Before First Fashion Show
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. Sometimes you got to hit the sink before you hit the show!. Coco Austin shared an inside look at how she got her 6-year-old daughter Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T, ready for Chanel's first fashion show. Their list of to-dos included Coco doing her own hair and makeup, as well as the both of them picking out their outfits for the event. But before getting to that last step, the process started off with Chanel taking a bath in the sink while scrolling on her iPad.
6ix9ine Involved In Brawl After Dubai DJ Reportedly Refuses To Play His Music
6ix9ine was reportedly involved in an altercation in a Dubai nightclub this week after allegedly attempting to assault a DJ for refusing to play his music. According to Hollywood Unlocked, sources report 6ix9ine approached an unnamed DJ at the Soho Garden club in the Palm Jumeirah district in Dubai, requesting to have his music played.
Ashton Kutcher Recounts Drunkenly Telling Mila Kunis 'I Love You' For the First Time
Ashton Kutcher is opening up about the first time he professed his love to Mila Kunis. During a new episode of Kutcher's Peloton interview and marathon training series, Our Future Selves, the Vengeance actor spoke to Kenny Chesney, about the hilarious way one of his hit songs helped him tell Kunis how he felt.
Olivia Newton-John Remembered By Husband John Easterling, Co-Star John Travolta in Touching Birthday Posts
The memory of Olivia Newton-John was beautifully honored on Monday on what would have been her 74th birthday. Both her husband, John Easterling, as well as her former Grease co-star John Travolta penned touching tributes to her on Instagram. For Easterling, he chose to reflect on the wonderful times he...
Billy Eichner Says Being Blocked by Carrie Underwood on Twitter Is a 'Great Honor'
It's been over a year since Billy Eichner revealed that Carrie Underwood blocked him on Twitter, and now the comedian is opening up about how he really feels about the situation -- and why he thinks it happened. The 44-year-old Bros actor was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and didn't hold back when asked about the social media mishap.
Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith Over Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: 'The World Should Step Out of It'
Kevin Hart is giving his "brother" Will Smith some appreciation. During his appearance on Drink Champs, the comedian defended the Oscar winner when hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN asked him to choose between Smith and rapper Ice Cube. Although Hart noted that both Smith and Ice Cube are his "brothers,"...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Pack on the PDA Amid Split Rumors
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are putting rumors to rest. The high-profile couple were spotted out together in New York City last week packing on the PDA for a date night. In one photo, they had their arms wrapped around one another in a passionate kiss, while out on the street. The Don't Worry Darling co-stars also walked together as Styles put his arm around Wilde's shoulders after completing 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden.
Teresa Giudice Reflects on Emotional 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination: 'It Was a Rough Week' (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice's journey on Dancing With the Stars journey has come to an end, and the reality star is taking the elimination in stride. Giudice and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov spoke with ET's Matt Cohen after Monday's Elvis Night, where the couple were voted out of the contest following their Jive set to "All Shook Up."
Madonna Celebrates Son David Banda’s 17th Birthday in Baggy Clothes at a Harry Styles Concert
Madonna celebrated her son David Banda’s 17th birthday in a post made to Instagram today. The pair said goodbye to their family and hopped in a car headed straight for a Harry Styles concert in New York at Madison Square Garden. Clad in baggy clothes, Madonna wore a plaid...
Jennifer Hudson Addresses Speculation She's on 'The Masked Singer'
Has Jennifer Hudson traded in her golden GRAMMY Award for a giant golden harp? Some fans certainly think so! The singer addressed rumors that she's joined this season of The Masked Singer during the Monday episode of her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show. Hudson was joined by Emmy...
Rihanna Wears Tight White Tank Top & Fur Jacket For Late Night Solo NYC Outing: Photos
Rihanna was out in New York City at 3 a.m. when she wore a tight white cropped tank top with super baggy black sweatpants and a furry jacket. The 34-year-old left her hotel looking super stylish in her outfit while her long hair was down and wavy. Rihanna was by herself for a solo outing, despite being out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky two days earlier at a recording studio.
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
Mel C Says 'Fall Out' With Victoria Beckham Almost Got Her Kicked Out of Spice Girls (Exclusive)
Sporty Spice was almost kicked out of the Spice Girls! Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, is opening up about her years in the hit girl group in her new tell-all memoir, The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl. The 48-year-old singer spoke with ET's Rachel...
Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, Joe Alwyn Among Stars to Make 2022 'TIME 100 Next' List
Some of Hollywood's brightest rising stars were honored on Wednesday as part of the TIME100 Next roundup, which recognizes up-and-coming professionals who are changing the world across a wide variety of industries. Among the entertainers selected for the 2022 list are Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, SZA, Joe Alwyn, Jack Harlow, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lily Collins and FKA Twigs.
Hailey Bieber Says She's Talked to Selena Gomez Since Her Marriage to Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber is opening up for the first time about the mutual respect she shares with Justin Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez. "I respect her, there's no drama personally," Hailey says on the Call Her Daddy podcast, undeniably referencing the "Same Old Love" singer without ever dropping her name directly. In...
