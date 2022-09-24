ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids Chicago & Psalm Look Like Their Twins In Milan

Milan Fashion Week has been a family affair for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children! All four of their kids, North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, joined Kim in Italy and were spotted leaving their 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Sept. 26 and the youngest two, in particular, looked like mini versions of the estranged couple. Chicago, who has received her mom’s flawless complexion as seen in the below photos, made a fashion statement in black leggings and a maroon long-sleeve that she accessorized with unreleased Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and black cowgirl boots. She had a big grin on her face as she held a security guard’s hand and walked out of the posh hotel alongside racks of clothing from the Italian luxury fashion house. Now that’s goals!
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Date 'Absolutely No One' After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian is focusing on herself and her family. The 41-year-old reality star split from Pete Davidson in August after nine months together. After recently saying she was interesting in branching outside of the entertainment industry, Kim is now amending her statement. During an appearance on Monday's Live With Kelly and Ryan, the mother of four said she sees herself with "absolutely no one."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Domenico Dolce
Person
Corey Gamble
E! News

Coco Austin and Ice-T's 6-Year-Old Daughter Bathes in Sink Before First Fashion Show

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. Sometimes you got to hit the sink before you hit the show!. Coco Austin shared an inside look at how she got her 6-year-old daughter Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T, ready for Chanel's first fashion show. Their list of to-dos included Coco doing her own hair and makeup, as well as the both of them picking out their outfits for the event. But before getting to that last step, the process started off with Chanel taking a bath in the sink while scrolling on her iPad.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Involved In Brawl After Dubai DJ Reportedly Refuses To Play His Music

6ix9ine was reportedly involved in an altercation in a Dubai nightclub this week after allegedly attempting to assault a DJ for refusing to play his music. According to Hollywood Unlocked, sources report 6ix9ine approached an unnamed DJ at the Soho Garden club in the Palm Jumeirah district in Dubai, requesting to have his music played.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Dolce Gabbana Show#Dolce Gabbana
ETOnline.com

Billy Eichner Says Being Blocked by Carrie Underwood on Twitter Is a 'Great Honor'

It's been over a year since Billy Eichner revealed that Carrie Underwood blocked him on Twitter, and now the comedian is opening up about how he really feels about the situation -- and why he thinks it happened. The 44-year-old Bros actor was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and didn't hold back when asked about the social media mishap.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Pack on the PDA Amid Split Rumors

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are putting rumors to rest. The high-profile couple were spotted out together in New York City last week packing on the PDA for a date night. In one photo, they had their arms wrapped around one another in a passionate kiss, while out on the street. The Don't Worry Darling co-stars also walked together as Styles put his arm around Wilde's shoulders after completing 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson Addresses Speculation She's on 'The Masked Singer'

Has Jennifer Hudson traded in her golden GRAMMY Award for a giant golden harp? Some fans certainly think so! The singer addressed rumors that she's joined this season of The Masked Singer during the Monday episode of her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show. Hudson was joined by Emmy...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Tight White Tank Top & Fur Jacket For Late Night Solo NYC Outing: Photos

Rihanna was out in New York City at 3 a.m. when she wore a tight white cropped tank top with super baggy black sweatpants and a furry jacket. The 34-year-old left her hotel looking super stylish in her outfit while her long hair was down and wavy. Rihanna was by herself for a solo outing, despite being out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky two days earlier at a recording studio.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, Joe Alwyn Among Stars to Make 2022 'TIME 100 Next' List

Some of Hollywood's brightest rising stars were honored on Wednesday as part of the TIME100 Next roundup, which recognizes up-and-coming professionals who are changing the world across a wide variety of industries. Among the entertainers selected for the 2022 list are Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, SZA, Joe Alwyn, Jack Harlow, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lily Collins and FKA Twigs.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy