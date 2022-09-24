Oak Forest police identify victims, suspect from fatal barricade, house fire

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Police in south suburban Oak Forest said they’re investigating a violent barricade situation in which four people died Friday.

Oak Forest police said they found three people shot outside a home on Ann Marie Lane when they responded to a domestic disturbance call around 6:30 a.m.

A teen was able to escape the house before police said it caught fire. Once extinguished, crews found a fourth body outside.

The medical examiner identified the individuals as 43-year-old Lupe Gomez, 20-year-old Emilio Rodriguez, 22-year-old Briana Rodriguez, as well as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, who is suspected to be the gunman.

A neighbor spoke to CBS 2 following the tragedy. She said Ann Marie Lane is very quiet street and that “The only thing fun that happens is football games across the street with the kids.”

Friday was also homecoming at Oak Forest High School. Prior to the school’s football game, a moment of silence was observed.

This remains an active investigation, and Oak Forest police have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Burnett at 708-687-1376.

