ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Forest, IL

Oak Forest police identify victims, suspect from fatal barricade, house fire

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22w7Wr_0i8qRCd100

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Police in south suburban Oak Forest said they’re investigating a violent barricade situation in which four people died Friday.

Oak Forest police said they found three people shot outside a home on Ann Marie Lane when they responded to a domestic disturbance call around 6:30 a.m.

A teen was able to escape the house before police said it caught fire. Once extinguished, crews found a fourth body outside.

The medical examiner identified the individuals as 43-year-old Lupe Gomez, 20-year-old Emilio Rodriguez, 22-year-old Briana Rodriguez, as well as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, who is suspected to be the gunman.

A neighbor spoke to CBS 2 following the tragedy. She said Ann Marie Lane is very quiet street and that “The only thing fun that happens is football games across the street with the kids.”

Friday was also homecoming at Oak Forest High School. Prior to the school’s football game, a moment of silence was observed.

This remains an active investigation, and Oak Forest police have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Burnett at 708-687-1376.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Forest, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Forest, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

6-year-old boy shot in arm in Joliet, while suspects lead police on chase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police pursued suspects in a car chase in Joliet on Sunday after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm.Officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired around 5:38 p.m. and found the boy who appeared to have suffered a graze wound to his right arm, according to a police news release. The boy was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment.Officers also found several spent shell casings in the street and determined that two unoccupied parked vehicles and three nearby apartments were struck by...
JOLIET, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Burnett
wjol.com

Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded

A Sunday shooting in Joliet led to the arrests of three individuals. At 5:38 pm officers were called to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive for a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving they discovered a 6-year-old male that appeared to have suffered a grazed gunshot wound to his right arm. The child was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment by a Joliet Fire Department ambulance.
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Barricade#Football Games#Violent Crime#Cbs#Oak Forest High School
WSPY NEWS

Victim identified in Aurora shooting

The victim of a shooting in Aurora on Saturday has been identified as 29-year-old Ferrer Vincente Valasquez, of Aurora. The Aurora Police Department says that a second shooting victim is listed as in critical condition at a hospital. His name has not been released. Police were called to the 300...
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy