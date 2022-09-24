ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies, 4 hospitalized in crash on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JpSnA_0i8qRBkI00

CHICAGO — A woman died in a car crash early Saturday in East Hyde Park on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive , according to Chicago police .

Officers responded to an emergency call around 1:15 a.m. of an accident between two cars in the 5300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

A woman, 32, was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Two others, whose names and ages were not released, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Chicago police were investigating the crash.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

