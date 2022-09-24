Week 5 HS Football Roundup: Niceville beats Choctaw 11th straight time, Walton routs SoWal

FORT WALTON BEACH — "A satisfying win," that's how Grant Thompson described Niceville's 23-13 victory over Choctaw in the postgame huddle of a packed Joe Etheredge Stadium.

More satisfying on the tail end for the Eagles, not so much on the front end.

The Eagles struggled to run the ball, lost De'mon Allen to injury, built up 150 yards of penalties and had two turnovers. Not only did they trail Choctaw 13-9 at halftime, their defense faced a Choctaw first-and-goal late in the third quarter staring down the barrel of a two-possession deficit.

But Niceville is Niceville. And the Eagles simply don't lose to Choctaw. Two massive defense stops and a 14-0 second half solidified Niceville's 5-0 start and buried Choctaw into a 1-4 hole.

Here are the three takeaways.

Two Tackles to Save the Night

Leading 13-9 late in the third quarter, Choctaw faced a first-and-goal at the 9-yard line. Three plays later, after a high snap and two stuffed runs, the Big Green didn't hesitate on the call facing a fourth-and-goal at Niceville's 4 yard line.

"We had to put points on the board," said Choctaw head coach Frank Beasley, meaning seven points instead of three, the latter which would've kept the lead at one-possession.

Niceville senior linebacker Christian Caballero was licking his chops.

With Choctaw tailback Cole Tabb busting it to the left sideline, Caballero came from the weak side in pursuit. As Tabb looked for an ounce of daylight to open up, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Caballero wrapped up Cole in the backfield. Instead of a two-possession game, Niceville's offense was in business.

"I trusted my teammates and I was like, 'I gotta make a play. I gotta do what's best for my team and make a play," Caballero said. "That's what we do."

Flash forward to Choctaw's next drive and Niceville leading 16-13 after Harrison Orr's second touchdown throw to Maddax Fayard. At midfield, Choctaw opted to again go for it on fourth down. Barreling through the defensive line up the middle was Colin Sorensen, whose sack set up Micah Turner's game-sealing touchdown run.

"Get lined up and rush the quarterback. That's what I've been doing for awhile," Sorensen said. "I've been doing that since I was a kid. Getting the sack in the backfield feels good."

Not that it needed to be said, but Thompson indeed said it: "Defense bailed us out, huh?"

Flipping the Field

Thompson called Logan Marise the best punter in the state. No argument here.

"What a stud. No one has a punter like that," Thompson said.

He's right. Anything beyond Niceville's 20-yard line, Marise is almost guaranteed to pin the opponent back inside their own 20. Take Friday night, when Niceville had built a 16-13 lead but had stalled deep inside their own territory in the fourth quarter. Enter Marise, who booted a directional punt up the left sideline 65 yards to the Big Green 5.

'I just try to put it in the corner and do what I do, do what I was taught to do," said the junior. "(That punt) felt good. I didn't have my best game today, but I'm glad I was able to help out my team."

The Latest Chapter of Niceville's Dominance

This is a game Choctaw will tell you it should've won.

A high snap on a punt led to a safety for the first points and Orr connected with Fayard on a 39-yard touchdown to push the lead to 9-0. But then Choctaw scored 14 unanswered, scoring on a 4-yard keeper by Jesse Winslette and then an 82-yard run up the middle by Tabb to lead 13-9. After being outscored 139-0 over the last three years in the rivalry, Choctaw came out playing with its hair on fire.

But Thompson's halftime speech lit a fire under the Eagles.

"I've been worse. Look, we're a young team. I was firm with them but I wasn't harsh," Thompson said. "We needed to focus in and play our brand of football. You seen us play a lot of games. Have we ever executed like that? Have you ever seen that many penalties? No, never played or executed like that. I just reminded them of that."

They took that reminder and ran with it.

The Eagles had 167 rushing yards in the second half behind Micah Turner's team-leading 120 yards and took the lead on Orr's second touchdown to Fayard (4S's leading receiver). Turner put the nail in the coffin with a 1-yard keeper in the heavy package with 2:24 left to play.

"This team has been through a war already so we found a way to win late," Thompson said.

That's 11 straight wins over Choctaw dating back to 2013.

"We gotta execute better. Ya know, we're a young team on the road. We were a little worried about that for the first time. But hey, those guys on defense did a great job because (Choctaw) has a great offense," Thompson said. "You liked them early. They got that great running back, that Dandy Dozen quarterback, that all-world receiver and we just shut them out in the second half."

Up Next: Niceville at Crestview (2-2); Choctaw on bye

Walton 61, South Walton 14

"Great fan support, great game plan and total dominance."

That was Keith White's CliffsNotes version of Walton's running-clock win over 2S rival South Walton at Yates Memorial Stadium.

Three takeaways ...

Sweet, Sweet Redemption

Last year South Walton (3-1) handed the Braves (5-0) their lone regular-season loss in a 28-14 rivalry battle at the Hawks Nest. Walton, which has worked its way to No. 7 in the 2S ranks, enjoyed the home-cooking Friday night with a big ol' serving of revenge.

Braves' Backfield is Beastly

Run the ball. Rinse, repeat.

Makei Jones had three touchdowns, Jarek Lindsey delivered two and Nuke McKenzie, Jawaun Campbell, Dalton Kolmetz and Devon Tyson each found the back of the end zone as the Braves easily moved the chains on the ground all night.

Defense Wins Championships

No foe has topped 14 points against Walton, which is giving up just 11.4 points per game. This was a South Walton program that posted 38 points on Baker, 27 points on Arnold and 17 points on FWB en route to a 3-0 start.

Up Next: South Walton at Rutherford (0-5); Walton vs. West Florida (2-2)

Chipley 27, Freeport 6

Well, it turns out there are moral victories in losses.

Ashton Nunes became Freeport's all-time leading passing yardage leader with 96 yards and a touchdown — a 22-yarder to Myles Massengale. And Freeport hung with the state's No. 2 team in 1R, trailing only 7-0 at halftime and later shooting itself in the foot with a high snap on a punt that led directly to a score.

"It was really encouraging to see our guys compete with a great team like Chipley," Freeport head coach Shaun Arntz said. "Obviously we would have liked to put more points on the board, but we moved the ball and controlled our ground game with good efficiency.

"Chipley is a very tough football team. They didn't just happen to make it to the Final 4 last year and be ranked No. 2 this year. They have some tremendous athletes. I'm encouraged that our guys didn't let Chipley's rankings or players' popularity get into their heads. They didn't back down."

Up Next: Freeport at Bozeman

Arnold 10, FWB 7

A halftime lead and the defense not allowing a single TD should be a formula for a win. Not for the Vikings.

Chip Petree's crew gave up a kickoff return on the second half's opening play and was shut out in the second half with costly turnovers looming large. They're not 0-5 with 3S's top-ranked team coming to town Friday.

Up Next: FWB vs. Pine Forest (5-0)

Navarre 38, Leon 7

Navarre improved to 4-1 in the running-clock win on Homecoming night.

Hunter Pfiester threw for two scores , EJ Love and Jadon Reese each had two touchdowns, Connor Matthews found the end zone and Taylor Gardner split the uprights on a 28-yard field goal.

Up Next: Bye Week

Northview 49, Baker 10

Despite 128 yards from Kayleb Wagner and a 30-yard touchdown catch by Trevor Hanson from Kase Armstrong, the Gators fell to 3-2 in the running-clock defeat.

Rocky Bayou 41, Franklin County 7

Gideon Rossell had 195 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lift the Knights to 4-1.

Up Next: Rocky Bayou vs. Graceville (0-4)

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 8, Destin 7

The Sharks fell to 1-3 on the year as they couldn't build on the momentum of last week's double-overtime loss to 4-1 Rocky Bayou.

Up Next: Destin at Jay (2-2)

