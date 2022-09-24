Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
Lightning Prevents SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch.Prince MenariaCape Canaveral, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
SpaceX night launch lights up skies over New England
BOSTON — A bright light moved across the sky Saturday night, with sightings reported across New England. Many thought it was a comet or meteor, but it was SpaceX’s 43rd orbital mission of 2022. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, SpaceX Falcon 9 launched just after 7:30 p.m....
Did you see that strange light in the sky Saturday?
That strange light you saw in the sky Saturday evening was not a meteor, but a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that landed on a "drone ship" in the ocean off the the coast of South Carolina.
Disney Evacuates Ahead of Potentially ‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Ian Following Gov. DeSantis Warning
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida with potentially deadly results, Disney has evacuated thousands of guests out of Disney World in Orlando. The storm continues to grow in strength as it draws closer to the state. It’s expected to grow into a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida.
spacecoastdaily.com
Ian Strengthens to Category 3 Hurricane, Central Florida Braces For Impact
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has strengthened to a level Category 3 during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center says the system is carrying 125 mph max sustained winds and moving north 12 mph. Ian is moving toward the north near 11 mph. A Tropical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
SpaceX's Florida launch seen as far as New York, Massachusetts
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX sent 52 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Saturday as the company continues weekly launches to build out its constellation. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m., SpaceX said in a news release.
wogx.com
LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ian updates, track, weather forecast, and school closings
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane – a major hurricane – early Tuesday, and is expected to continue strengthening as it makes its way towards Florida. Several areas in Cental Florida and near Tampa are under various hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings.
wogx.com
How Hurricane Ian is impacting travel at Orlando International Airport
Orlando airport officials say as Hurricane Ian nears, so far, it's business as usual. But they are preparing for impacts, including cancellations and delays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wogx.com
Florida utility companies preparing for Hurricane Ian power outages
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida’s two largest electric utilities have some 22,000 workers ready to address anticipated power outages as massive Hurricane Ian takes aim at the state. Workers for smaller utilities also are on standby, as winds, rain and flooding are expected to start Tuesday in the Florida Keys and then quickly move up the Gulf Coast.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian: Orlando Utilities Commission crews preparing for power outages
Orlando Utilities Commission crews are getting a jump start on preparing for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Aware of supply chain issues last fall, OUC ordered plenty of supplies they’ll need ahead of time to go out and restore power.
WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat
A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter.
Hot Monday in Central Florida as afternoon storm chances go up
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see an increased chance of rain and storms on Monday. After a drier weekend, our area will see a 50% chance of afternoon rain and storms. Before any potential storms fire up, the average high temperature should reach around 91 degrees. Hurricane Ian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wogx.com
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
wflx.com
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Closures
As Hurricane Ian strengthens and the projected path continues to be updated, several Orlando area venues and events are announcing temporary closures or postponements. We will continue to update when we can and as Orlando closures and announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival
Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
spacecoastdaily.com
Hurricane Ian Upgraded to Category 2 Hurricane, Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as was forecasted by National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Ian is preparing to make landfall on Cuba tonight. Ian is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph. A turn toward the north with a slightly slower...
wogx.com
Florida's Gulf Coast counties preparing for mandatory evacuations
Residents along Florida's Gulf Coast are preparing to evacuate ahead of what is expected to be a powerful Hurricane Ian. Officials in Pasco County are expecting a major flooding event brought on the storm.
WESH
Brevard County bracing for flooding due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even before Hurricane Ian was named, some parts of Brevard County were already dealing with flooding due to seasonal storms — something that has prompted more people to get sandbags at distribution sites. The county handed out 50,000 sandbags over the weekend. Long lines...
Comments / 0